FOOTBALL: Bird flying high for Holbeach United

Will Bird fired a hat-trick to seal Holbeach United’s superb performance on Saturday.

Mitch Griffiths was also on target for the Tigers who completed a double over St Andrews in style.

Boss Seb Hayes said: “Bird has found his touch again and looked sharper since the 4-0 win away to Peterborough Northern Star.

“I’m very pleased for him to get a hat-trick because he was a big threat along with Griffiths, Lewis Leckie and Danny Barker.

“To be honest, the game should not have been on with surface water on the pitch before kick-off.

“I think St Andrews really fancied it because we had been on a bad run of results. At half-time, their players were complaining and trying to get it called off.

“It was a performance that I wanted – but I wasn’t expecting it.

“We have looked like a fair weather side. But this time, we scrapped for the points.

“If we had scored seven or eight goals, it would not have been an injustice.

“We took them to the sword from the first minute until the 80th when we took our foot off the gas.

“We were 1-0 up at half-time and we needed a quick start to the second period.

“The second goal came within a few minutes and we never looked back.

“Better finishing would have produced more goals but I would have taken this result if it had been offered to us before kick-off.

“We need to finish as high as we can in the league and take our form into the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final.

“Everyone knows where we stand now and we have to back up Saturday’s performance in the derby at home to Wisbech Town on Easter Monday.

“We want the game to be on so we’ll be doing everything we can.

“There’s nothing better than winning a local derby and we want to put it right after our previous results against them.”