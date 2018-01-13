FOOTBALL: Away wins for Pinchbeck United and Bourne Town - Saturday round-up

Have your say

Pinchbeck United left it late for another away win to maintain their seven-point advantage in the title race.

Club captain Nick Bishop scored nine minutes into stoppage-time for a 3-2 victory at Olney Town on Saturday.

Liam Ogden had produced a first-half equaliser and top scorer Ollie Maltby put the Knights ahead from the penalty spot.

Pinchbeck also have a game in hand over second-placed Raunds Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.

Robbie Pearce got the only goal 12 minutes into the second half as Bourne Town won at Lutterworth Athletic.

Deeping Rangers moved up to third place in the Premier Division thanks to a 3-0 home success over Kirby Muxloe.

Conor Marshall

Jason Kilbride, Scott Coupland and Henry Dunn were on target during the second period.

Holbeach United’s home game was abandoned - with Cogenhoe United leading 2-0 - as Tigers midfielder Dan Dougill suffered a broken leg.

Spalding United fought out a 1-1 draw with bottom-of-the-table Romulus in the Evo-Stik South.

Conor Marshall put the Tulips in front and Michael Duggan saved a penalty but the visitors took a point.