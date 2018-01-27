FOOTBALL: Away point for Pinchbeck United after ‘four terrible errors’

Have your say

Two stoppage-time goals took Pinchbeck United’s unbeaten run to 16 games.

The Knights remain seven points clear of second-placed Raunds Town with a game in hand ahead of next weekend’s top-of-the-table showdown at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Pinchbeck came from 2-0 down against Bourne Town but they trailed 4-2 until Tyler Wright and Jack Smith struck at the end of Saturday’s derby.

Player-manager Ian Dunn said: “Fair play to them for putting everything on the line and going for it.

“We made four terrible errors for the goals. If they had won, we would have admitted that they deserved it.

“With two minutes to go, we pulled something out of the bag and perhaps that point will prove crucial at the end of the season.

Jack Smith (5) is congratulated

“This result might give us a massive boost so it was difficult to go into the dressing room and tear into the players.

“The quality wasn’t there and our decision-making was poor.

“It was great entertainment but it could have finished 7-4 because we missed a few gilt-edged chances as well.

“Dan Swan had a bad day at the office but he recovered to make one or two good saves after those errors.

“We are very proud of the unbeaten record.

“At 4-2, Bourne’s players were laughing and joking - but we kept going and peppered their goal.

“We caused them a lot of problems and there was always a chance of getting caught out.

“It was a case of taking risks to get some rewards.

“We always set out to get goals but taking one point from scoring four times tells you where the problem lies.

“Overall, we can’t make mistakes like that.”

Assistant manager Allan Ross added: “The fourth Bourne goal at the start of the second half came against the run of play.

“We had all the pressure and got caught by a sucker punch.

“We play to win every game and we don’t want draws.

“We respect Bourne and we knew it would be a tough game.

“We can’t say we were ill-prepared because we expected it to be difficult.

“In all fairness, we had a huge amount of opportunities in the final 10 minutes. People might forget those chances and think we were lucky at the end.

“We are not happy with the performance or the fitness levels - even though our training was the same ahead of this game.

“We’ve taken a point but the lads know there is competition for places instead of thinking that they are comfortable.

“We will train twice this week and work harder to prepare for the Raunds game.”