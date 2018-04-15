FOOTBALL: Another away win for Spalding United

For the second time in less than 48 hours, Spalding United turned in a stellar performance - this time to dent the progress of Bedworth United’s push for promotion.

In glorious sunshine on Saturday, they repeated the fluent style which earned a tremendous 8-1 victory at Gresley last Thursday evening to complete the double over their Warwickshire hosts by coming from behind to take all three points.

Ben Davison, Danny Brooks (penalty) and substitute Jonny Lockie - with his first touch after replacing the impressive Jenk Acar - were on the mark for the Tulips after the home team had broken the deadlock with a 24th-minute strike by Kyle Minto.

The game, however, had its downside with two home supporters escorted from the ground after shouting offensive comments to Kern Miller and Iyseden Christie.

This unsavoury episode resulted in play being held up and referee Andrew Ellis initiating a total of 15 minutes of added time.

Bedworth scored their second goal in the 12th minute of this extended period from the penalty spot.

Both defences were under early pressure with Michael Duggan saving at point-blank range from Luke Keen while at the other end Dan Crane parried a long throw by James Hugo then reacted swiftly to gather the ball and clear his area.

Brooks blasted the ball over the bar after connecting with a neat flick on by Acar and Conor Marshall had a good effort just wide.

Bedworth grabbed the lead following a total defensive mix-up which left Minto with an easy conversion.

It brought an immediate response from the Tulips with another deep throw by Hugo which found the head of Davison to turn in the ball at the near post.

With pressure maintained in the home half, the Tulips got their noses in front just six minutes later.

Acar went on one of his ducking and weaving runs before being stopped unfairly in his tracks inside the penalty area. Brooks made no mistake from 12 yards.

Early in the second half, Elliott Parrott fired a good shot just wide of Duggan’s goal but the Tulips were soon celebrating a third goal.

Teenagers Scott Lloyd and Luke White, who both contributed superbly to the success, were involved in the movement which provided the opportunity for 18-year-old Lockie to score again.

The game lost some momentum following the enforced halt in play as the game entered its final quarter but re-ignited with Brooks again testing Crane and Duggan saving bravely at feet in a packed area.

A tangle of arms and legs between Neal Spafford and Christie resulted in a penalty being awarded to the home side which Alex Troke despatched at the end.