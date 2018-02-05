FOOTBALL: Academy aces added to Spalding United’s squad

Have your say

Spalding United have brought in two more youngsters from Lincoln City’s academy.

James Hugo joined the Tulips on Boxing Day to play at left wing-back in boss Chris Rawlinson’s new-look system.

Spalding have now added Red Imps goalkeeper Michael Antkowiak and striker Luke White on work experience loans.

However, they are not allowed to include all three youngsters in any matchday squad.

Rawlinson said: “They will help with numbers when we have players unavailable.

“The goalkeeper is very highly rated and the striker is a good finisher.

“They will give us options during a busy period – if the games go ahead!”

White and Hugo are set to be named in the Tulips’ squad on Tuesday night at home to second-placed Frickley Athletic in the Evo-Stik South.

Ben Davison is unavailable and Gary King must serve a three-match suspension.

After Spalding’s trip to Gresley was postponed at the weekend, Rawlinson watched Frickley’s 8-0 home win over Market Drayton Town.

He added: “They have two very good strikers at this level and Frickley took every chance so the scoreline was a bit harsh.

“Market Drayton worked hard but Frickley proved too strong for them.

“We have a plan for both forwards but it’s going to be a test because they have good players all over the pitch.

“If the match is played, the pitch won’t be great so we’ll have to use everything we can to our advantage.”

Former Shaw Lane striker Gavin Allott - who was the only player to get more goals than Spalding’s Bradley Wells in the division last season - opened the scoring on Saturday and Jacob Hazel fired a hat-trick in Frickley’s eighth successive win.

Frickey are the Evo-Stik South’s leading marksmen while the strikeforce of Hazel (22) and Allott (18) have scored 10 times more than Spalding’s squad.

Meanwhile, Spalding drew 3-3 at Quorn on Friday night in an under-21 friendly. Haydn Havard (2) and George Couzens were on target.