FOOTBALL: ‘A win like this sums up the kind of team that we are’

Pinchbeck United player-manager Ian Dunn was delighted with his side’s late showing against Olney Town.

Captain Nick Bishop’s goal in the ninth minute of injury-time maintained the Knights’ seven-point lead.

Eleventh-placed Olney led 1-0 but Liam Ogden notched an equaliser before half-time. Ollie Maltby fired Pinchbeck ahead from the penalty spot but the Knights were pegged back at 2-2.

Bishop struck deep into added-time to seal an important victory.

Dunn reflected: “There ended up being 14 minutes of stoppage-time – I do not know why!

“But I think Olney would have been happy with a draw, they were always taking their time whenever possible when it was 2-2.

“But the lads kept going. A win like this sums up the kind of team that we are.

“I enjoy these kind of wins the most, especially after such a late goal.

“It was the latest winner that I have seen.”

Dunn congratulated Bishop’s determination that led to his late goal.

He said: “His commitment was first class.

“He threw himself in front of a clearance from the goal-line, and it got him a deserved goal after it rebounded off him.

“He looked tired maybe 10 minutes before his goal but, like the rest of the team, he kept going.

“When Olney equalised, their celebrations spurred us on to go ahead again.

“They came into our technical area and got in our faces which livened us up.”

The Knights’ victory at Olney’s Recreation Ground was their ninth away league success in a row – a run that stretches back to August.

Dunn said: “We do travel really well.

“When teams play at home against us they tend to commit a few more bodies forward which suits us.

“We have lots of speed and power in our attack which makes us really dangerous.”

Elsewhere, second-placed Raunds Town thrashed Potton United 4-0.

However, the Knights have a game in hand over their rivals, who are their nearest title challengers and enjoying a six-game unbeaten streak.

Pinchbeck are next in action against Thrapston Town at the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field on Saturday.