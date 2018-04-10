FOOTBALL: A week on the road for Spalding United

Have your say

Spalding United will set off on the first of four away games in seven days.

The Tulips head to Gresley on Thursday - followed by trips to Bedworth United (Saturday), Peterborough Sports (Monday) and Carlton Town (Wednesday) - before the final home match of the season against Leek Town.

Chris Rawlinson’s side are still waiting for their first win of 2018 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field as fourth-placed Frickley Athletic overturned a half-time deficit on Tuesday night.

Jonny Lockie’s goal was cancelled out by a penalty then the visitors ran out 3-1 winners to match the margin in the scoreline when the fixture was abandoned last month.

Rawlinson said: “They felt rightly aggrieved coming back because they were close to winning the first game.

“But I thought we applied ourselves really well this time. I was reasonably happy.

Celebrations for Frickley

“We weathered the storm early on and probably shaded the first half.

“When Jenk Acar does that with an end product, he is deadly and Lockie’s movement got a goal.

“Fair play to Frickley in the second half. They changed the shape but we failed to react.

“The equaliser came from our free-kick, they kept three up front and it was a catalogue of errors.

We’ve got to learn going into these away games against teams around us in the table. Chris Rawlinson

“The second goal came very quickly when we didn’t clear our lines from a corner.

“It was another good finish at the end but we weren’t a million miles away from a positive result.

“We have beaten Alvechurch, matched Stamford and pushed Frickley all the way.

“They are top sides but we’ve got to learn going into these away games against teams around us in the table. We need to become comfortable.”

Kern Miller will be available again but Ben Davison is doubtful while Jack Fixter and Paul Walker miss out on Thursday.