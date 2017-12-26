Derby honours even as Bourne and Blackstones share the spoils

The Boxing Day honours were even as Bourne Town and Blackstones shared the spoils following a 2-2 draw at the Abbey Lawn.

The stalemate gave the Wakes a four-point return from their two matches over the festive period while the draw saw Blackstones drop down to seventh place in the United Counties League Division One table.

Stones opened the scoring on the quarter-hour mark when Ben Porter found Lee Clarke who created space to slot the ball into the path of Danny Barker who muscled his way through the defence to hit home.

However, the lead lasted just seven minutes as the Wakes were quickest to react at a throw-in and, with the Stones defence in disarray, Adam Rothery clinically dispatched his shot past former Bourne goalkeeper Aaron Bellairs in the visitors’ goal.

Bourne then took the lead 15 minutes later when they were awarded a penalty following a foul and Gavin Cooke stepped up to send Bellairs the wrong way.

The second half continued much the same as the first with Bourne threatening to take the game out of Stones’ reach.

However, with 23 minutes left, Stones were enjoying a period of dominance with the ball being passed around in the home half and Porter saw Bourne keeper Alex Brown off his line and lobbed home the equaliser.

The last 20 minutes was played with both teams threatening to clinch the game but neither quite managed it.

Penalty shouts at both ends fell upon deaf ears and the final whistle sounded with the sides claiming a point apiece.

Both sides are at home on Saturday with Blackstones hosting Harrowby United and Bourne entertaining Huntingdon (3pm).

Stones: Bellairs, Easson, Bates, Pell, Simpson, Boome, Porter,Peasgood, De Sousa, Clarke, Barker. Subs not used: Chambers, Butler,Hands, Edmondson.