DERBY DAY: ‘We were really poor - we need to be better than that’

‘Not good enough’ was the verdict of Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode after the derby defeat on Saturday.

The Clarets couldn’t take advantage of an extra man as they struggled to create clear-cut chances against Holbeach United.

Former Deeping midfielder Luke Avis scored the only goal at Carter’s Park and Mitch Griffiths was sent off.

Goode admitted: “We were really poor, that’s as bad as we have played this season.

“We had 15 minutes to get ourselves into a good position when we should have gone 1-0 up.

“Our top scorer missed an open goal then I felt Jonny Clay was nudged off the ball by Lewis Leckie in the build-up to the winning goal. He was off balance and they went on to score from that move.

Dan Schiavi is unable to find a way through

“Holbeach are a good side and well organised with the mentality which makes it difficult.

“We weren’t good enough in terms of creating chances, passing the ball or working hard.

“I don’t think anyone on our team can come out of the game with any credit from the performance.

“We need to be better than that.

“Although they went down to 10 men, we lost Dan Flack for treatment and Clay went off so we lost our shape.

“I don’t understand why they didn’t get a second red card for a reckless challlenge on Tom Smith.

“But I’m really concerned about our away record and we can’t keep going 1-0 down. We don’t score enough goals in away games.”