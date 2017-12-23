DERBY DAY: ‘We wanted it more than them, simple as that’

Seb Hayes was delighted to see Holbeach United’s battling qualities earn three points again.

The Tigers protected a 1-0 lead with 10 men for nearly an hour after Mitch Griffiths was sent off against Deeping Rangers.

Luke Avis got the only goal as his former club failed to impress on Saturday.

Hayes said: “We had to turn it into a battle as soon as we lost Griffiths.

“It needed to become a scrap with free-kicks, throw-ins and corners.

“I can’t remember them creating a chance until the end when Scott Mooney put it over the bar.

Rick Drury tackles Dan Schiavi on the edge of the penalty box

“At half-time, we wanted to break it down into 10-minute blocks and we reinforced what we wanted to do.

“We wanted it more than them, simple as that.

“In the final third, we know they play better football than us.

“But they can’t do what we do well and there is more than one way of winning a game.

Perhaps ill discipline has served us well because that was the sixth time we’ve gone down to 10 men and still kept a clean sheet. Seb Hayes

“At home, we’ve conceded only six league goals – so if we score first, we always believe we can win the game.

“Perhaps ill discipline has served us well because that was the sixth time we’ve gone down to 10 men and still kept a clean sheet.

“Griffiths got caught and he didn’t deliberately elbow the opponent. His arms were up to protect himself but we must agree it was a red card.

“On another day, we could have been down to nine men but I don’t think the referee wanted to send off Dan Dougill as well as Griffiths in a derby.

“We never went out there to rough them up but we felt we would out-work them and win the battles.

“When we are right at it like that, we are a good side.

“We left the dressing room before the game and reminded those players who had played for Deeping that they were not wanted so they had to show them what they were missing.

“Lewis Leckie and Will Bird combined to set up the goal for Avis so the goal was made in Deeping but scored by Holbeach.”