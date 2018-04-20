Back-to-back home wins boost Bourne’s bid for top five finish

Bourne Town boosted their bid for a top five finish in Division One of the United Counties League with a comfortable 4-0 home success over basement boys S&L Corby on Thursday night.

The Wakes followed up Saturday’s 3-2 home victory over Buckingham with a routine win which has left them in seventh place in the league standings.

But, with games in hand, they are well-placed to leapfrog the two sides above them - Olney and Blackstones - to achieve their management team’s aim of a top five finish.

Victory on Thursday night was never in doubt after two goals inside the opening 10 minutes set the Wakes on the road to victory.

Eddie McDonald headed home the opener from a Max Cooper corner after five minutes and that lead was doubled shortly after when Jordan Avis converted at the back from Zak Munton’s pinpoint cross.

The two-goal cushion probably relaxed Bourne too much and the remainder of the half petered out with chances in a short supply.

Siaik Atcha flashed a shot just over for the Foundrymen while home goalkeeper Alex Brown was alert to palm away a well-struck free-kick from George McKay with his opposite number, Luke Reay, then clawing away a Jezz Goldson-Williams effort from outside the box.

Bourne were back at it again in the second period though and they soon added a third eight minutes after the restart with a fine individual goal from Munton.

The Wakes frontman picked the ball up before beating a couple of challenges and then unleashing a fierce strike that flew past Reay.

Bourne continued to dominant proceedings, but it wasn’t until three minutes from time that they netted their fourth goal.

Munton was again the marksman as he created space before rifling home another a fine finish which rounded off the evening’s proceedings.

Bourne will now be looking to build on their home victory double with two away tests. They travel to Burton Park Wanderers on Saturday before visiting Rushden & Higham on Wednesday night.

Wakes: Brown, Elger, Cooper (Zealand), Palmer, Currall, McDonald, Schiavi, Munton, Goldson-Williams (Forster), Avis (Corby). Not used: Rothery, Horsfall,