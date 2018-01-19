YOUTH FOOTBALL: Michael hits hat-trick for another win

Have your say

Pinchbeck United under-16s took their 100 per cent league record to seven wins with a resounding 8-0 victory over Feeder.

They almost scored within 15 seconds but Luca Ward’s effort flew just over the bar.

Pinchbeck soon got their reward as Sam Ridgway scored a well-deserved goal on five minutes.

Feeder’s efforts were kept out and the second half reaped more rewards for Pinchbeck as seven goals flew in.

Michael McGowan claimed a hat-trick while Ben Smith, Joe Bull and Ben Mansfield were also on target. Ward forced an own goal.

Pinchbeck are now top of Division Three in the ChromaSport Peterborough & District Youth League.

The next match is at home to bottom-of-the-table Rippingale & Folkingham on Sunday (2pm kick-off) at Monks House Lane.