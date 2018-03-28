Roles reversed as Bourne are buried by first half goal blitz

Four goals in 15 first half minutes sent Bourne Town tumbling to a home defeat against high-flying Potton United on Tuesday night.

After Bourne had blitzed visiting Irchester on Saturday with a five-goal blast inside the opening 45 minutes, the Wakes found the roles reversed against an in-form and impressive Royals side.

The defeat ended the Wakes’ five-match unbeaten run in Division One of the United Counties League and joint bosses Jimmy McDonnell and Phil Gadsby admitted they had been beaten by the better side.

McDonnell said: “We paid the price for a crazy spell in the first half where our decision-making wasn’t what it should be.

“That happened to us a few times last season, but this year we have always managed to steady the ship after conceding a goal.”

Gadsby added: “Potton are a very good side. They’re on a great winning run and are second in the league for a reason.

“All of the goals that we conceded were avoidable, but we have been punished by a side who were a better team than us on the night.”

Both sides traded blows in a sprightly opening between two in-form sides which saw the dangerous Danny Webb fire over for the visitors from distance after a surging run while Eddie McDonald glanced a header onto the top of the Potton net from a long throw.

The deadlock was broken midway through the first half when the classy Claudio Dias drove forward and picked out Aaron Murrell with an astute pass and the powerful Potton frontman produced a composed finish past the advancing Alex Brown.

The goal spurred the visitors on and, after Gary Ansell-Carter had headed just over, the Royals doubled the advantage.

An excellent pass from James Meredith released Webb who finished off the move with a classy finish between the legs of Brown as the home custodian attempted to narrow the angle.

Two then became three as the Royals added a fortuitous third goal shortly after when Wakes defender Dan Flood was harshly penalised after the ball riocheted up off his knee onto his arm in the box and Webb coolly converted the resultant spot kick.

Potton’s scoring blitz continued again moments later when Darryl Smith - their recent recruit from Premier Division high-flyers Newport Pagnell - rifled home a rasping strike.

Bourne, to their credit, rallied after the four-goal avalanche and gave themselves a lifeline shortly before half-time.

Dan Schiavi’s corner wasn’t dealt with by the Potton rearguard and the ball fell invitingly for Adam Rothery to volley home sweetly.

McDonald then saw a header scrambled off the line as Bourne looked to close the deficit further before the half-time break.

However, the Royals kept Bourne at bay and then effectively managed the contest in the second half without adding to their tally.

Richard Nelson flashed a header wide for the hosts while a cracking strike from Rothery wasn’t far away from doubling Bourne’s total.

But Potton were equally as threatening going forward and a skilful run from Dias saw him rifle a shot into the side-netting while substitute Mark Franklin brought a strong one-handed save from Brown with a well-struck effort.

Rothery was denied by a crucial block from Tom Blatch while Schiavi just failed to get a strong enough connection on a Zak Munton cross as, after the goal blitz in the first period, the second half ended goalless.

Bourne will now have to dust themselves down for a hectic run of four games in seven days, starting with a trip to Long Buckby on Saturday.

They then face a derby double with Blackstones - an away league match on Easter Monday before the two sides clash in the semi-final of the Daniels Cup next Thursday (April 5) at Stamford’s Zeeco Stadium. That’s followed by a league trip to Irchester on Saturday, April 7.