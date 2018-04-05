MATCH VERDICT: Spalding United set points target for title

Have your say

Spalding United’s debut season has produced plenty of entertainment and goals – but we don’t know yet if this campaign is over.

Another high-scoring win completed the Tulips’ south section programme.

They finished on top spot by setting a target which Boston United can only beat by winning their final four fixtures.

Spalding smashed six goals past Harrowby United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Thursday night to end their league campaign in style.

George Couzens (2), Marcel Chipamaunga, George Stainfield, Jordan Neil and Daniel Moulds were on target.

Couzens had been ruled out with a rib injury but it took him only five minutes to open the scoring.

Neil provided the first of three assists and Couzens’ low finish beat Bradley Curry.

Liam Smith levelled with a far-post header from Eathan Milne’s corner only a couple of minutes later.

But Spalding soon restored the advantage as the front three combined.

Jonny Lockie fed Couzens who supplied Chipamaunga with a tap-in.

Stainfield found the far corner with a sweet strike and Couzens clipped in his second from Neil’s through-ball just before the break.

Neil fired into the bottom corner to make it 5-1 after Haydn Havard won two tackles then Couzens fed the assist.

Neil’s corner was nodded in by Moulds to complete a pretty comfortable night.

Now the Tulips must play the waiting game to discover whether the points tally will be enough to earn a place in the grand final next month against the northern champions.

SPALDING UNITED

4-3-3: Smith; Christopher (sub Britton 60 mins), Moyses, Moulds, Floyd; Neil (sub Maria 70 mins), Stainfield (sub Winyard 60 mins), Havard; Lockie (sub Heeley h-t), Couzens (sub Butland 70 mins), Chipamaunga.

HARROWBY UNITED

4-5-1: Curry; J Waby (sub Maughan 46 mins), Papworth, Bristow, Wroughton; Milne (sub Carr h-t), Wood (sub Flintham 62 mins), Smith, Jepson, Moody (sub L Waby 64 mins); Cobb (sub Scott 52 mins).

REFEREE

Natalie Hudson.

GOALS

Couzens (5 mins, 1-0); Smith (7 mins, 1-1); Chipamaunga (11 mins, 2-1); Stainfield (16 mins, 3-1); Couzens (43 mins, 4-1); Neil (52 mins, 5-1); Moulds (70 mins, 6-1).

BOOKINGS

None.

STAR MAN

Jordan Neil – three assists and a goal, deserves another senior call-up before the end of this season.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★★