MATCH VERDICT: Shoot-out success for Holbeach United

The penalty shoot-out proved much more comfortable for Holbeach United.

Charley Sanders’ spot-kick put the Tigers in front - but they conceded at the end of the first half and wasted a series of chances in open play.

He could have claimed a hat-trick in Wednesday’s final against Grimsby Borough.

Instead, they were held over 90 minutes and the game went straight to penalties where Holbeach made no mistake.

Mitch Griffiths, Rick Drury, Joe Smith and substitute Jack Smith converted from 12 yards while Adam Drury and Caine Winfarrah fired wide.

Sanders’ penalty - following a foul on the striker by Josh Sunter - came after George Zuerner missed a golden opportunity.

Holbeach survived an appeal for Joe Braithwaite’s challenge on Daniel Trott inside the box.

But they couldn’t keep out Drury’s close-range finish after being set up by Winfarrah.

Scott Drury denied Spencer Tinkler and Sanders in the second half - but he was unable to produce any heroics in the shoot-out.

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-2-3-1: R Drury 6; Harker 6 (sub Keeble 79 mins), Braithwaite 7, Cartwright 7, N Jackson 6; Tinkler 6 (sub Jack Smith 68 mins, 6), Joe Smith 7; Bird 6, Zuerner 6, Griffiths 7; Sanders 6 (sub John Smith 88 mins). Sub not used: Leckie.

GRIMSBY BOROUGH

4-2-3-1: S Drury; Petronzio, Sunter, Smythe, Morrall (sub Steel 59 mins); Lovett (sub Lamplough 90 mins), Venney; Winfarrah, Debhan, A Drury; Trott (sub Peers 76 mins). Subs not used: Sibbick, Bradbury, Barratt.

REFEREE

Lee Hartley.

GOALS

Sanders pen (20 mins, 1-0); A Drury (44 mins, 1-1).

PENALTY SHOOT-OUT

Griffiths 1-0; A Drury wide; R Drury 2-0; Winfarrah wide; Joe Smith 3-0; Venney 3-1; Jack Smith 4-1.

BOOKINGS

Sunter (foul); Smythe, Griffiths (unsporting behaviour).

STAR MAN

Mitch Griffiths – lots of energy.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★