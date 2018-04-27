MATCH VERDICT: King leads Moulton Harrox to silverware

Have your say

Moulton Harrox made it look easy by winning in style.

Joe Townsend’s early double put them in control and it was a comfortable night.

Ashley Coddington, Billy King and Declan Earth were also on target at Skegness Town’s Vertigo Stadium on Friday.

Coningsby couldn’t even claim captain Ben Brown’s reply as any real consolation when they were outclassed.

Moulton conceded five minutes after going 5-0 up and the same period ended with a red card for substitute Bobby Patterson.

But the result was never in doubt as soon as Townsend provided a couple of close-range finishes.

Josh McGuire supplied an assist for the opener with a pass to Townsend who fired inside the far post with a low drive.

Coningsby switched off and got punished as Harrox soon doubled the advantage.

Earth won a corner via keeper Phil Soltys, King took it quickly and the ball wasn’t cleared – allowing Townsend to get the final touch inside the six-yard box.

Another set-piece by King – this time delivered directly to the far post – saw Coddington head home.

Moulton had a series of chances to extend the lead before the break but they got a warning in stoppage-time as Shaun Boothby’s free-kick bounced off the bar.

The fourth goal was a fluke as King’s right-wing cross found the far corner of the net.

But there was no luck involved when Ian Bradbury fed Earth for a clinical finish just past the midway stage of the second half.

Brown tucked away the rebound when Wayne Wilding pushed out Lee Gemmell’s free-kick.

Patterson had only been on the pitch for 13 minutes when he was sent off for a foul on James Todd.

However, Harrox’s display had secured silverware much earlier for a convincing win – inspired by King’s long-range passing from midfield.

MOULTON HARROX

4-4-2: Wilding; McGuire (sub Groves 76 mins), Coddington (sub Patterson 65 mins), Cawthorne, Johnson; Townsend, King, Watkin, Earth; Bradbury, Parry (sub Lambe-Hyner 69 mins). Subs not used: Elderkin, Sandall.

CONINGSBY

5-4-1: Soltys; Rogers, Bond, Brown, Maddison, Whitworth (sub Garfoot 69 mins); Stapleton (sub Todd 76 mins), Gemmell, Brader, Sewell; Boothby. Subs not used: Rylett, Cottingham.

REFEREE

Chris Armond.

GOALS

Townsend (7 mins, 1-0); Townsend (12 mins, 2-0); Coddington (20 mins, 3-0); King (51 mins, 4-0); Earth (68 mins, 5-0); Brown (73 mins, 5-1).

SENDING-OFF

Patterson (serious foul play).

BOOKINGS

Sewell, Rogers (fouls).

STAR MAN

Billy King – given far too much time and space to dictate play.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★★