LINCOLNSHIRE FA: Great opportunity on journey to represent England

Lincolnshire FA has been awarded a licence to deliver an FA Disability England Talent Day – an additional opportunity above club level.

The FA Disability Talent Strategy details the need to identify players within mainstream education and football who, for variety of reasons, may not wish to be found.

One of the reasons is the lack of understanding in relation to the opportunity for a talented player to benefit from a dual pathway involvement.

The England Talent Day (ETD) will serve as a vital tool in both player recruitment and in raising awareness of the disability player pathway as a whole.

One particular change to this year’s FA Disability England Talent Day from previous years is the inclusion of the 7-11 year age group.

It’s an exciting addition, which will provide us with a great opportunity to engage with players from a much earlier age.

The England Talent Day is available to players aged 7-11 and 12-16, accessible to male and female deaf and blind players and male, amputee, partially sighted and cerebral palsy players.

The two-and-a-half hour event will have a 20-minute opening presentation in addition to practical elements of the session.

The day will include a series of different football drills and games with the aim to identify those players who demonstrate further potential to be signposted to either impairment specific Regional Talent Hubs or Regional Emerging Talent Programmes.

This is a great opportunity to join the talent pathway and potentially begin your journey to represent England.

Previous years we have seen a number of individuals progress into their respective impairment specific hubs – one in particular; Indi, FA East Midlands Deaf Talent Hub.

RECRUITMENT

Taking place NOW until Friday, March 2.

ENGLAND TALENT DAY

Saturday, March 10 (11am-1.30pm) – Ruston Sports & Social Club, Newark Road, Lincoln, LN6 8RN

MORE INFORMATION

If you would like a player registration form for the England Talent Day, please call Michelle Marshall, disability football development officer, on 07813 458812 or email michelle.marshall@lincolnshirefa.com