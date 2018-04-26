FOOTBALL: Your guide to all the games

This week’s fixture list - support your local team!
THURSDAY
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Alvechurch v Bedworth, Cleethorpes v Basford, Market Drayton v Kidsgrove, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Frickley.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Boston v Cogenhoe, Leicester Nirvana v Desborough.
Division One (8pm): Stewarts & Lloyds v Pinchbeck.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (6.30pm)
Premier Division: Holbeach Res v Stamford Lions.
Division Two: Whittlesey Res v FC Parson Drove.
Division Three: Brotherhood Sports v Premiair.
DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN LEAGUE (6.15pm)
Division Two: West Lynn Athletic v Ingoldisthorpe.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE
South: Grantham v Harrowby.
THURLOW NUNN YOUTH CUP
Deeping v King’s Lynn.
PFA UNDER-13 CUP
Quarter-final (6.30pm): Spalding Blue v Netherton.
PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-14 Division One (6.30pm): Leverington Sports v Whittlesey Blue.
CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE
Under-15 Division Three (6.30pm): Tydd St Mary v Spalding White.
Under-18 Division Three (6.30pm): Bourne Blue v Werrington.
FRIDAY
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Sileby v Harborough.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP
Final (7.30pm): Moulton Harrox v Coningsby (at Skegness Town).
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): Immingham v Horncastle.
KIRTON CUP (6.15pm)
Kirton Town v Pointon.
DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN LEAGUE (7.30pm)
Division One: Chilvers v The Woodman’s Cottage.
SATURDAY
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Alvechurch v Loughborough Dynamo, Bedworth v Carlton, Chasetown v Basford, Frickley v Sheffield, Kidsgrove v Romulus, Leek v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Lincoln v Spalding, Market Drayton v Gresley, Newcastle v Belper, Peterborough Sports v Corby, Stamford v Cleethorpes.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Boston v Whitworth, Cogenhoe v Deeping, Daventry v St Andrews, Desborough v Eynesbury, Holbeach v Newport Pagnell (2pm), Kirby Muxloe v Peterborough Northern Star, Sleaford v ON Chenecks, Wisbech v Oadby, Yaxley v Leicester Nirvana.
Division One: Blackstones v Buckingham, Bourne v Rushden & Higham, Harrowby v Burton Park Wanderers, Huntingdon v Melton, Long Buckby v Olney, Lutterworth Athletic v Stewarts & Lloyds, Lutterworth Town v Pinchbeck, Oakham v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Potton v Thrapston, Raunds v Irchester.
Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels v Bourne, Oadby v Cogenhoe (at Blaby & Whetstone), Olney v Whitworth, Peterborough Northern Star v Newport Pagnell, Rothwell Corinthians v Yaxley, Stewarts & Lloyds v Potton.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Skegness v Brigg Development, Wyberton v Grimsby Borough Academy.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (2pm)
Premier Division: Deeping Res v Warboys, Holbeach Res v Thorney, Ketton v Whittlesey, Peterborough Sports Res v Netherton, Sawtry v Langtoft.
Division One: Moulton Harrox Res v Kings Cliffe, Oundle v Peterborough Polonia, Ramsey v Tydd St Mary, Stamford Belvedere v Long Sutton.
Division Two: Bretton North End v Spalding Res, Langtoft Res v FC Parson Drove, Parkway Eagles v Ketton Res, Stilton v Eye, Whittlesey Res v Spalding Town.
Division Three: Cardea v Farcet, Holbeach Bank v Premiair, Uppingham Res v Leverington Sports Res, Whaplode Drove v Brotherhood Sports.
Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon v Parkside, FC Peterborough Res v Tydd St Mary Res, Long Sutton Res v Peterborough NECI, Stamford Lions A v Orton Rangers, Whittlesey B v Holbeach A.
Division Five A: AFC Orton v Kings Cliffe Res.
Division Five B: Gunthorpe Harriers v FC Parson Drove, Leverington Sports A v FC Peterborough A.
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE (2.30pm)
Premier Division: Billinghay v Skegness Town Res, Fulbeck v Spilsby, Swineshead v Fishtoft.
Division One: Boston College v Woodhall Spa, Kirton Town v Skegness United, Old Doningtonians v Friskney.
Division Two: Railway Res v Fosdyke, Wyberton A v Park.
Division Three: Benington Res v Eagle, Fosdyke Res v Old Doningtonians Res, Skegness Town A v Spalding Harriers.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup semi-finals (2pm): Coningsby v Railway, Pointon v Leverton Sheepgate.
PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-7 Development Zone (10.30am): Boston v FC Peterborough, Bourne Red v Stamford Young Daniels Yellow, Eye v March Town Athletic, Park Farm Pumas Black v Whittlesey Blue, Park Farm Pumas Red v Holbeach, Pinchbeck v Crowland, Sawtry Blue v Werrington, Sporting v Whittlesey Red, Stamford Young Daniels Red v One Touch Red.
Under-7 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Parkside, ICA Sports Juventus v Peterborough Northern Star, One Touch White v Orton Rangers, Spalding v ICA Sports Napoli.
Under-8 Development Zone (9.30am): ICA Sports Fiorentina v Deeping Clarets.
Under-8 Development Zone (10.30am): Eye United v Baston, Feeder v Langtoft, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Peterborough Polonia, Hampton Blue v March Town Athletic, Park Farm Pumas Black v Oundle White Stripes, Park Farm Pumas Red v ICA Sports Napoli, Parkside Red v Eye County, Pinchbeck v Spalding White, Riverside Black v Parkside Blue, Spalding Blue v Thorpe Wood Rangers Red, Thurlby Tigers Orange v Holbeach Yellow, Werrington v Oundle Black Stripes.
Under-8 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Riverside Purple, Deeping Blues v Bourne Red, Hampton Royal v Park Farm Pumas Blue, Holbeach Blacks v Thurlby Tigers Black, One Touch v Netherton, Parkside Yellow v Thorpe Wood Rangers Blue, Sporting v Peterborough Northern Star Black, Stamford Young Daniels Yellows v Peterborough Northern Star White.
Under-9 Development Zone (9.30am): Boston Ladies v Thurlby Tigers.
Under-9 Development Zone (10.30am): Crowland v Bourne Red, Deeping Clarets v Stamford Young Daniels Yellow, Hampton Navy v Netherton Eagles, Park Farm Pumas Black v Pinchbeck Blue, Thorpe Wood Rangers v Stamford Young Daniels White, Pinchbeck Red v Bretton North End.
Under-9 Hereward Cup group stages (9.30am): Orton Rangers v Feeder Red.
Under-9 Hereward Cup group stages (10.30am): Netherton v Whittlesey White, Park Farm Pumas Red v Glinton & Northborough Blue, Sporting v Hampton Blue.
Under-9 Hereward Cup group stages (11.30am): Gunthorpe Harriers v FC Peterborough.
Under-9 League Cup group stages (10.30am): Phoenix Red v One Touch, Whittlesey Blues v Parkside.
Under-9 League Cup semi-final (11.30am): Deeping Blues v Yaxley.
Under-10 Development Zone (9.30am): Orton Rangers Blue v Langtoft.
Under-10 Development Zone (10.30am): Rippingale & Folkingham v Glinton & Northborough Blue, Riverside v Glinton & Northborough Amber.
Under-10 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Holbeach Yellow, Deeping Blues v Wisbech St Mary Purple, FC Peterborough v Stanground Sports Purple.
Under-10 Hereward Cup semi-finals (10.30am): Deeping Clarets v Spalding Yellow, Stamford Young Daniels Red v Feeder Red.
Under-10 League Cup semi-final (10.30am): Peterborough Northern Star White v Holbeach Black.
Under-10 League Cup group stages (11.30am): Peterborough Northern Star Black v Feeder Blue, Werrington v Stamford Young Daniels Yellow.
Under-12 Division Two (10.30am): ICA Sports Napoli v Boston Black.
S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE GIRLS LEAGUE (10.30am)
Under-9 Blue: Pinchbeck v ICA Sports Napoli, Yaxley v Witchford.
Under-10 Rangers: Haddenham Rovers v Netherton, Pinchbeck v Hampton.
Under-12B: Comberton Crusaders v Pinchbeck, Haddenham Rovers v Sawston.
Under-13B: Linton Aztecs v Bourne, Cottenham v Cambridge City, Miltonv Yaxley, St Ives Rangers v Saffron Walden PSG Blacks, Swavesey Spartans v March Park Rangers.
SUNDAY
DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN LEAGUE (10.30am)
Division One: Chilvers v Shouldham, Southery ASA v CSKA Emneth, The Woodman’s Cottage v England’s Hope.
Division Two: CSKA Emneth Res v Gorefield, Ingoldisthorpe v West Lynn Athletic.
S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE WOMEN’S LEAGUE (2pm)
Championship North: Riverside v Ketton, Spalding v Orton Rangers, Wisbech St Mary v Wisbech Town.
PFA UNDER-13 CUP
Quarter-final (noon): Yaxley v Glinton & Northborough Black.
PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-11 Development Zone (10.30am): Gunthorpe Harriers v Glinton & Northborough Black, Holbeach Yellow v JFC Boston, Stanground Sports v Peterborough Northern Star Black, Thurlby Tigers v Parkside Yellow.
Under-11 Development Zone (2pm): Park Farm Pumas Blue v ICA Sports Napoli, Thorpe Wood Rangers v Glinton & Northborough Blue.
Under-11 Hereward Cup semi-finals: Crowland v Holbeach Black (10.30am), Werrington Blue v Spalding Blue (noon).
Under-11 League Cup group stages: Feeder v Parkside Blue (10.30am), Spalding Yellow v Leverington Sports (10.30am), Stamford Young Daniels Reds v Colsterworth Reds (10.30am), Deeping Blues v Peterborough Northern Star White (noon).
Under-12 Division One: March Soccer School Blue v Hampton Royal (10.30am), Feeder v Oundle (noon), Stanground Sports v Holbeach Yellows (noon), Spalding Blue v Stamford Young Daniels Red (2pm).
Under-12 Division Two: Glinton & Northborough Black v Pinchbeck (10.30am), Whittlesey Blue v Werrington (10.30am), Yaxley v Bourne Red (10.30am), Stamford Young Daniels Yellows v IPTA (12.30pm), Boston Black v ICA Sports Napoli (2pm).
Under-12 Division Three: Wisbech Town Acorns v Park Farm Pumas Red (10.30am), Peterborough Northern Star v Glinton & Northborough Amber (2pm).
Under-12 Division Four (10.30am): Wisbech St Mary Purple v Boston Ladies.
Under-12 League Cup final (3pm): Deeping Clarets v Netherton Wagtails (at Peterborough Northern Star).
Under-13 Division One: Spalding Blue v Boston (10.30am), Park Farm Pumas Red v Feeder (noon).
Under-13 Division Two: Orton Rangers v Wisbech St Mary (10.30am), March Soccer School v Leverington Sports (2pm), Thurlby Tigers v Whittlesey Reds (2pm).
Under-13 Division Three (10.30am): Gunthorpe Harriers Navy v Oundle, Park Farm Pumas Blue v Bourne Red, Stanground Sports v Holbeach Yellow.
Under-13 Division Four (10.30am): Hungate Rovers v Crowland.
Under-14 Division One (10.30am): Crowland v Holbeach, Riverside v Stamford Young Daniels.
Under-14 Division Two: Hampton Blue v Werrington (10.30am), Wisbech St Mary v Bourne (10.30am), Spalding Orange v Glinton & Northborough Amber (2pm).
Under-14 Hereward Cup final (10.30am): Malborne Rangers v Glinton & Northborough Amber (at Werrington).
Under-14 League Cup (1pm): Netherton v Whittlesey Blue (at Peterborough Northern Star).
CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE
Under-15 Division One: Oundle v Holbeach Yellow (noon), Spalding Blue v Peterborough Sports (2pm), Yaxley v Werrington Blue (2pm).
Under-15 Division Two: Deeping Claret v Feeder (10.30am), Park Farm Pumas Black v Alconbury (10.30am), Stanground Sports v Peterborough Northern Star White (noon), Baston v Thurlby Tigers (2pm), Wisbech Town Acorns v Bourne Red (2pm).
Under-15 Division Three: Spalding White v March Park Rangers (10.30am), Park Farm Pumas Red v Stamford White (noon), Tydd St Mary v Netherton Hawks (12.45pm), Stamford Yellow v Holbeach Black (2pm).
Under-16 Division One: Blackstones v Stamford (10.30am), Gunthorpe Harriers Navy v Whittlesey Blue (10.30am), Leverington Sports v Peterborough Sports (noon).
Under-16 Division Two: Bourne Claret v Werrington (10.30am), Glinton & Northborough Blue v Wisbech St Mary (2pm).
Under-16 Division Three: Hungate Rovers Green v Hampton (10.30am), Phoenix v March Park Rangers (10.30am), Stanground Sports v Thorney (10.30am), Pinchbeck v Crowland (2pm).
Under-18 Division One: Stamford v March Soccer School Blue (10.30am), Peterborough Sports v Deeping Blue (2pm).
Under-18 Division Two: Glinton & Northborough Blue v Deeping Claret (10.30am), Peterborough Northern Star v Thorpe Wood Rangers (10.30am), Hempsted v Spalding (2pm), Oundle v Peterborough ICA Sports (2pm).
Under-18 Division Three (10.30am): Bourne Blue v Boston, Glinton & Northborough Black v Werrington, March Soccer School White v Pinchbeck.
MONDAY
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Oadby v Leicester Nirvana (at Aylestone Park).
Division One: Buckingham v Long Buckby (at Long Buckby), Bugbrooke St Michaels v Huntingdon.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE
South: Boston Town v Harrowby.
TUESDAY
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Boston v Sleaford, Cogenhoe v Newport Pagnell, Daventry v Wisbech, Kirby Muxloe v Yaxley, Rothwell Corinthians v Harborough.
Division One: Melton v Oakham, Pinchbeck v Harrowby, Raunds v Rushden & Higham.
Reserve Division: Stewarts & Lloyds v Irchester.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE (6.30pm)
Immingham v Grimsby Borough Academy.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (6.30pm)
Premier Division: Sutton Bridge v Moulton Harrox, Whittlesey v Netherton.
Division Two: Bretton North End v Eye, FC Parson Drove v Stilton (7.45pm), Spalding Town v Spalding Res.
Division Three: Farcet v Brotherhood Sports.
Division Four: Long Sutton Res v Holbeach A, Parkside v Eunice Huntingdon, Peterborough NECI v Stamford Lions A.
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE (6.45pm)
Premier Division: Coningsby v Old Leake, Leverton Sheepgate v Billinghay, Pointon v Benington.
PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE (6.30pm)
Under-12 Division Two: Yaxley v Pinchbeck.
Under-13 Division One: Boston v Spalding Blue.
CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE
Under-15 Division Two (6.30pm): Deeping Claret v Stanground Sports.
Under-16 Division Three (6.30pm): Rippingale & Folkingham v Crowland.
Under-18 Division Two (6.30pm): Deeping Claret v Glinton & Northborough Blue.
WEDNESDAY
LINCOLNSHIRE FA SENIOR TROPHY
Final: Holbeach v Grimsby Borough (at Lincoln United).
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana v Deeping, Oadby v Peterborough Northern Star (at Blaby & Whetstone).
Division One: Blackstones v Bourne, Long Buckby v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Lutterworth Town v Lutterworth Athletic.
Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels v Potton.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (6.30pm)
Premier Division (6.45pm): Ketton v Stamford Lions.
Division Two: Netherton A v Ketton Res, Parkway Eagles v Stamford Lions Res.
Division Three: Leverington Sports Res v Whaplode Drove, Oundle Res v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Whittlesey A v Premiair.
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE
Premier Division: Skegness Town Res v Swineshead (7.30pm), Spilsby v Railway (6.45pm).
S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE WOMEN’S LEAGUE (2pm)
Championship North: Hungate Rovers v Pinchbeck, Riverside v Orton Rangers.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE
South (7.30pm): Boston Town v Sleaford Sports.
PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE (6.30pm)
Under-12 Division One: Netherton Wagtails v Hampton Royal, Holbeach Yellows v Spalding Blue (7pm).
Under-12 Division Two (6.15pm): IPTA v ICA Sports Napoli.
Under-12 Division Three: Blackstones v Wisbech Town Acorns, Bourne Claret v Holbeach Reds, Thurlby Tigers v Peterborough Northern Star.
Under-13 Division Two: Peterborough Northern Star v March Soccer School, Wisbech St Mary v Leverington Sports.
ChromaSport Peterborough & District Youth league
Under-16 Division Two (6.30pm): Werrington v Thurlby Tigers.