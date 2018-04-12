FOOTBALL: Your guide to all the games

Have your say

This week’s fixture list - support your local team!

THURSDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Belper v Sheffield, Carlton v Basford, Gresley v Spalding, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Frickley.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division (6.30pm): Leverton Sheepgate v Coningsby.

Target Newspapers Challenge Cup final (7pm): Kirton Town v Woodhall Spa.

DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN LEAGUE (6.15pm)

Division One: Shouldham v Southery ASA.

Division Two: Long Sutton v Gorefield.

LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE

South: Grantham v Boston United.

THURLOW NUNN YOUTH LEAGUE

West: March Town United v Wisbech St Mary.

THURLOW NUNN YOUTH CUP

Aylsham v King’s Lynn, Peterborough Northern Star v Deeping.

PFA UNDER-13 CUP

Third round (6.30pm): Spalding Blue v Oundle (winners at home to Netherton).

FRIDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana v Wellingborough (at Quorn), Oadby v Rothwell Corinthians (at Friar Lane & Epworth).

KIRTON CUP (6.15pm)

Fosdyke v Pointon (at Graves Park).

SATURDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Bedworth v Spalding, Chasetown v Belper, Frickley v Basford, Kidsgrove v Carlton, Leek v Gresley, Lincoln v Romulus, Market Drayton v Cleethorpes, Newcastle v Corby, Peterborough Sports v Sheffield, Stamford v Loughborough Dynamo.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe v Sleaford , Daventry v Holbeach, Deeping v Harborough, Desborough v St Andrews, Eynesbury v Peterborough Northern Star, Kirby Muxloe v Boston, Wisbech v Newport Pagnell.

Division One: Bourne v Buckingham, Bugbrooke St Michaels v Oakham, Irchester v Lutterworth Athletic, Lutterworth Town v Harrowby, Olney v Blackstoned, Pinchbeck v Potton, Raunds v Huntingdon, Thrapston v Melton.

Reserve Division: Harborough v Yaxley, Newport Pagnell v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Potton v ON Chenecks, Rothwell Corinthians v Peterborough Northern Star, Stewarts & Lloyds v Raunds, Whitworth v Bourne.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Brigg Development v Wyberton, Grimsby Borough Academy v Ruston Sports, Horncastle v Immingham, Skegness Town v Sleaford Sports.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (2pm)

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Leverington Sports, Netherton v Peterborough Sports Res, Peterborough ICA Sports v Whittlesey, Sawtry v Holbeach Res, Thorney v Moulton Harrox.

Division One: Moulton Harrox Res v Uppingham, Ramsey v Peterborough Polonia, Tydd St Mary v Crowland.

Division Two: Ketton Res v FC Parson Drove, Langtoft Res v Eye, Netherton A v Stilton, Parkway Eagles v FC Peterborough, Stamford Lions Res v Spalding Res, Whittlesey Res v Rippingale & Folkingham.

Division Three: Holbeach Bank v Cardea, Oundle Res v Leverington Sports Res, Riverside v Feeder, Stamford Belvedere Res v Brotherhood Sports, Thorpe Wood Rangers v Premiair, Whittlesey A v Farcet.

Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon v Long Sutton Res, FC Peterborough Res v Ramsey Res, Holbeach A v Peterborough NECI, Orton Rangers v Huntingdon Rovers, Tydd St Mary Res v Stamford Lions A.

Division Five A: Spalding A v AFC Orton.

Division Five B: Leverington Sports A v Hampton.

SPALDING INTER-SERVICES TROPHY

Final (6.30pm): Long Sutton v Spalding Town (at Carter’s Park).

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE (2.30pm)

Premier Division: Fishtoft v Coningsby, Skegness Town Res v Old Leake, Spilsby v Pointon, Swineshead v Benington.

Division One: Friskney v Boston College, Old Doningtonians v Horncastle Res, Pointon Res v Freiston, Skegness United v JFC Boston, Swineshead Res v Kirton Town.

Division Two: Boston International v FC Wrangle, Caythorpe v Holbeach Bank, Coningsby Res v Fosdyke, Railway Res v Park, Wyberton A v FC Hammers.

Division Three: Benington Res v Spalding Harriers, Fosdyke Res v Eagle, Leverton Sheepgate Res v Woodhall Spa Res, Mareham v Skegness Town A.

BB Insure Willoughby Cup quarter-finals (2pm): Billinghay v Railway (winners away to Coningsby), Wyberton Res v Leverton Sheepgate (winners away to Pointon).

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-7 Development Zone (10.30am): Boston v Eye, Feeder v Pinchbeck, ICA Sports Napoli v Whittlesey Blue, One Touch Red v Wittering Harriers, Park Farm Pumas Black v Orton Rangers, Sawtry Blue v Bourne Red, Sporting v Park Farm Pumas Red, Stamford Young Daniels Red v Whittlesey Red, Whittlesey White v Parkside.

Under-7 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Peterborough Northern Star, Crowland v Holbeach, ICA Sports Juventus v March Town Athletic, One Touch White v Stamford Young Daniels Yellow, Spalding v Werrington.

Under-8 Development Zone (10.30am): Feeder v Oundle Black Stripes, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Parkside Blue, Hampton Blue v ICA Sports Fiorentina, IPTA v Netherton, March Town Athletic v Park Farm Pumas Blue, Park Farm Pumas Black v Baston, Park Farm Pumas Red v Oundle White Stripes, Parkside Red v Spalding Blue, Peterborough Northern Star Black v Thorpe Wood Rangers Blue, Pinchbeck v Bourne Red, Riverside Black v Eye United, Thurlby Tigers Black v Thorpe Wood Rangers Red, Werrington v Stanground Sports.

Under-8 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Malborne Rangers, Deeping Blues v Holbeach Blacks, Hampton Royal v Eye County, Holbeach Yellow v Langtoft, ICA Sports Napoli v Peterborough Polonia, One Touch v Peterborough Northern Star White, Parkside Yellow v Deeping Clarets, Sporting v Riverside Purple, Thurlby Tigers Orange v Spalding White.

Under-9 Development Zone (10.30am): Netherton Eagles v Wittering Harriers, Oundle v Stamford Young Daniels Red, Park Farm Pumas Black v Stamford Young Daniels White, Thorpe Wood Rangers v Hampton Blue, Pinchbeck Blue v Orton Rangers, Wisbech St Mary v Whittlesey Blues.

Under-9 Hereward Cup group stages (10.30am): Boston v Sporting, Deeping Clarets v Leverington Sports, FC Peterborough v Park Farm Pumas Red, Gunthorpe Harriers v Glinton & Northborough Blue, Whittlesey White v Werrington (11.30am).

Under-9 League Cup group stages (10.30am): One Touch v Bourne Red, Peterborough Polonia v Parkside, Spalding v Stanground Sports, Thurlby Tigers v Deeping Blues, Yaxley v Whittlesey Red.

Under-9 League Cup group stages (11.30am): Feeder Blue v March Town Athletic Yellows, Holbeach Yellow v Hampton Royal, Peterborough Northern Star v Crowland, Pinchbeck Red v Glinton & Northborough Amber.

Under-10 Hereward Cup group stages (10.30am): Deeping Clarets v Parkside Yellow, Feeder Red v Orton Rangers Red, Gunthorpe Harriers v Crowland, Holbeach Yellow v FC Peterborough, Pinchbeck v Deeping Blues, Stamford Young Daniels Red v Boston, Hampton Navy v Netherton Red (11.30am), Park Farm Pumas Red v Hampton Robins (11.30am).

Under-10 League Cup group stages (10.30am): Holbeach Black v Langtoft, Wisbech St Mary Purple v Thurlby Tigers Orange.

Under-10 League Cup group stages (11.30am): Boston v Bourne Red, Bourne Claret v Peterborough Northern Star White, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Leverington Sports, Netherton v Stanground Sports Black, Orton Rangers Blue v Wisbech St Mary Yellow, Peterborough Northern Star Black v March Town Athletic, Stamford Young Daniels Yellow v One Touch, Werrington v Oundle Blue, Wittering Harriers v Park Farm Pumas Black.

Under-12 Division Two (10.30am): Boston Black v Stamford Young Daniels Yellows.

S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE GIRLS LEAGUE (10.30am)

Under-9 Blue: Pinchbeck v Haddenham, Witchford v St Ives Rangers Blue Sox.

Under-15B: Histon Hornets v Pinchbeck, Ramsey v Cambourne.

SUNDAY

SPALDING LEAGUE (10.30am)

Pinchbeck v Cowbit Athletic Bulls.

Knockout Cup final: Aintree v Holbeach (at Sir Halley Stewart Field).

DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN LEAGUE (10.30am)

Division One: Gaywood Athletic v Southery ASA, Shouldham v The Woodman’s Cottage.

Division Two: Clenchwarton v Long Sutton, Sutton St James v Ingoldisthorpe, West Lynn Athletic v Gorefield.

League Cup semi-final: Chilvers v CSKA Emneth (winners to play England’s Hope).

PFA UNDER-11 CUP

Final (10.30am): Stamford Young Daniels Reds v Peterborough Northern Star White.

PFA UNDER-13 CUP

Quarter-final (10.30am): Glinton & Northborough Amber v Feeder.

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-10 Hereward Cup (10.30am): March Soccer School Blue v Spalding Yellow.

Under-11 Development Zone: Deeping Blues v Glinton & Northborough Amber (10.30am), FC Peterborough v Thorney (10.30am), ICA Sports Napoli v Werrington Blue (10.30am), IPTA v Boston Black (10.30am), Phoenix v Hampton (10.30am), Pinchbeck v JFC Boston (10.30am), Reffley Reds v Parkside Yellow (10.30am), Spalding Yellow v Stanground Sports (10.30am), Riverside v Spalding Blue (noon), Deeping Clarets v Glinton & Northborough Blue (2pm), Stamford Young Daniels Yellows v Thorpe Wood Rangers (2pm).

Under-11 Hereward Cup group stages: Bourne Red v Crowland (10.30am), Holbeach Black v Blackstones (10.30am), Netherton Falcons v Sporting (10.30am), Wittering Harriers v Parkside Red (10.30am), March Soccer School Blue v Park Farm Pumas Black (noon), Wisbech St Mary Purple v Bourne Claret (noon).

Under-11 League Cup group stages (10.30am): Parkside Blue v Gunthorpe Harriers, Thurlby Tigers v Glinton & Northborough.

Under-12 Division One: Boston Amber v March Soccer School Blue (10.30am), Hampton Royal v Feeder (10.30am), Stanground Sports v Stamford Young Daniels Red (noon), Spalding Blue v Oundle (2pm).

Under-12 Division Two (10.30am): ICA Sports Napoli v Glinton & Northborough Black, Werrington v Pinchbeck, Whittlesey Blue v Hampton Blue, Yaxley v Stamford Young Daniels Yellows, IPTA v Bourne Red (noon).

Under-12 Division Three: Wisbech Town Acorns v One Touch (10.30am), Netherton Ravens v Bourne Claret (noon), Thurlby Tigers v Peterborough Northern Star (noon), Glinton & Northborough Amber v Blackstones (2pm).

Under-12 Division Four (noon): FC Peterborough v Park Farm Pumas Black, Parkside v March Town Athletic.

Under-13 Division One (10.30am): Boston v Yaxley.

Under-13 Division Two: Leverington Sports v Glinton & Northborough Black (10.30am), Wisbech St Mary v March Town Athletic (10.30am), March Soccer School v Orton Rangers (2pm), Peterborough Northern Star v Whittlesey Reds (2pm), Thurlby Tigers v Stamford Young Daniels (2pm).

Under-13 Division Three (2pm): Bourne Claret v Park Farm Pumas Blue.

Under-13 Division Four: FC Peterborough v Crowland (10.30am), Hungate Rovers v Long Sutton (2pm).

Under-13 Hereward Cup semi-final (10.30am): Stanground Sports v Oundle (winners to play Hungate Rovers).

Under-13 League Cup semi-final (10.30am): Spalding Blue v Deeping Blues (winners to play Park Farm Pumas Red).

Under-14 Division One (noon): Leverington Sports v Crowland.

Under-14 Division Two (10.30am): Glinton & Northborough Amber v Werrington, Stanground Sports v March Soccer School, Wisbech St Mary v Netherton Hawks.

Under-14 Division Three (10.30am): Rippingale & Folkingham v JFC Boston.

Under-14 Hereward Cup semi-final (10.30am): Malborne Rangers v Oundle.

Under-14 League Cup semi-finals: Holbeach v Whittlesey Blue (10.30am), Stamford Young Daniels v Netherton (2pm).

CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE

Under-15 Division One (2pm): Park Farm Pumas Blue v Oundle, Spalding Blue v Holbeach Yellow, Werrington Blue v Peterborough Sports.

Under-15 Division Two: Park Farm Pumas Black v Bourne Red (10.30am), Thurlby Tigers v Stanground Sports (10.30am), Deeping Claret v Wisbech Town Acorns (2pm), Stamford Red v Baston (2pm).

Under-15 Division Three: Spalding White v Tydd St Mary (10.30am), Stamford White v Netherton Hawks (10.30am), March Park Rangers v Holbeach Black (noon), Stamford Yellow v Park Farm Pumas Red (noon).

Under-16 Division One: Leverington Sports v Gunthorpe Harriers Navy (noon), Peterborough Northern Star v Stamford (2pm).

Under-16 Division Two: Wisbech St Mary v Thurlby Tigers (10.30am), Werrington v Glinton & Northborough Blue (2pm).

Under-16 Division Three: Crowland v Hungate Green (10.30am), March Park Rangers v Hampton (10.30am), Thorney v Pinchbeck (2pm).

Under-18 Division One (10.30am): Deeping Blue v Yaxley Lynx, March Soccer School Blue v Stamford.

Under-18 Division Two: Glinton & Northborough Blue v Peterborough Northern Star (10.30am), Hempsted v Deeping Claret (10.30am), Peterborough ICA Sports v Spalding (2pm), Thorpe Wood Rangers v Oundle (2pm).

Under-18 Division Three: Netherton v Bourne Blue (10.30am), Boston v Glinton & Northborough Black (2pm).

MONDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Frickley v Carlton, Gresley v Cleethorpes, Newcastle v Leek, Peterborough Sports v Spalding.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Burton Park Wanderers v Buckingham, Rushden & Higham v Irchester.

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Quarter-final: Deeping v Godmanchester (winners away to Huntingdon).

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE (6.30pm)

Louth v Horncastle.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Division Two: FC Parson Drove v Spalding Town.

THURLOW NUNN YOUTH LEAGUE

West: St Ives v Wisbech St Mary.

S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE GIRLS LEAGUE (6.30pm)

Under-13B: Bourne v Yaxley.

TUESDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch v Kidsgrove, Market Drayton v Lincoln, Sheffield v Chasetown, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Bedworth.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Desborough v Wellingborough, Leicester Nirvana v Wisbech, Oadby v Daventry (at Blaby & Whetstone), Rothwell Corinthians v Newport Pagnell, Sileby v Boston, St Andrews v Eynesbury, Whitworth v Kirby Muxloe.

Division One: Potton v Huntingdon, Stewarts & Lloyds v Lutterworth Town, Thrapston v Pinchbeck.

Reserve Division: Irchester v ON Chenecks, Raunds v Potton.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (6.30pm)

Premier Division: Peterborough Sports Res v Stamford Lions(7.30pm), Sutton Bridge v Holbeach Res.

Division One: Moulton Harrox Res v Tydd St Mary.

Division Two: Eye v Whittlesey Res, FC Peterborough v Netherton A, Ketton Res v Bretton North End, Langtoft Res v Spalding Res.

Division Four: Ramsey Res v Eunice Huntingdon, Whittlesey B v Stamford Lions A.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE (6.30pm)

Premier Division: Railway v Old Leake, Skegness Town Res v Fishtoft, Spilsby v Billinghay.

LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-21 DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE

South (7pm): Boston United v Grantham (at Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford).

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE (6.30pm)

Under-11 League Cup: Peterborough Northern Star White v Park Farm Pumas Red.

Under-12 Division Two: Bourne Red v Pinchbeck.

PFA UNDER-13 CUP

Second round (6.30pm): Leverington Sports v Boston (winners at home to Deeping Blue).

WEDNESDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Carlton v Spalding.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Blackstones v Harrowby, Buckingham v Long Buckby, Burton Park Wanderers v Melton, Rushden & Higham v Bugbrooke St Michaels.

Reserve Division: Stewarts & Lloyds v Bourne.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Skegness Town v Grimsby Borough Academy, Wyberton v Sleaford Sports (6.30pm).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (6.30pm)

Premier Division (8.10pm): Netherton v Moulton Harrox.

Division Three: Feeder v Oundle Res, Riverside v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Whittlesey A v Leverington Sports Res.

Division Four: Orton Rangers v Peterborough NECI.

PFA JUNIOR CUP

Final (7.30pm): Cardea v Brotherhood Sports (at Yaxley).

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-9 League Cup group stage (6pm): Yaxley v Peterborough Northern Star.

Under-12 Division One (6.30pm): Stanground Sports v Deeping Clarets.

Under-12 Division Two (6.30pm): IPTA v Whittlesey Blue.

CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE

Under-15 Division Two (6.30pm): Deeping Claret v Thurlby Tigers.