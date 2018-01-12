FOOTBALL: Your guide to all the games

This week’s fixture list - support your local team!
SATURDAY
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Alvechurch v Belper, Bedworth v Basford, Leek v Lincoln, Loughborough v Kidsgrove, Market Drayton v Carlton, Newcastle v Chasetown, Spalding v Romulus, Stamford v Frickley, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Cleethorpes.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Boston v Wellingborough, Deeping v Kirby Muxloe, Desborough v Peterborough Northern Star, Holbeach v Cogenhoe, Leicester Nirvana v Harborough, Oadby v Wisbech, Rothwell Corinthians v Daventry, Sleaford v Eynesbury, St Andrews v Sileby, Whitworth v ON Chenecks, Yaxley v Newport Pagnell.
Division One: Bugbrooke v Stewarts & Lloyds, Harrowby v Buckingham, Huntingdon v Oakham, Long Buckby v Irchester, Lutterworth Athletic v Bourne, Melton v Lutterworth Town, Olney v Pinchbeck, Raunds v Potton, Rushden & Higham v Burton Park Wanderers, Thrapston v Blackstones.
Reserve Division: Bourne v Raunds, Cogenhoe v Whitworth, Eynesbury v Oadby, Harborough v Peterborough Northern Star, Irchester v Yaxley, Newport Pagnell v Desborough, ON Chenecks v Rothwell Corinthians, Stewarts & Lloyds v Olney.
MASON BROS TRANSPORT LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP
Quarter-final (1.30pm): Tetney Rovers v Shape Changers (winners at home to Wyberton).
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (2pm)
Premier Division: Ketton v Sutton Bridge, Langtoft v Deeping, Leverington v Stamford Lions, Warboys v Stanground.
Division One: Netherton Res v Crowland, Oakham v Kings Cliffe, Peterborough Polonia v Stamford Belvedere.
Division Two: Eye v Bretton, FC Peterborough v Stamford Lions Res, Parkway v Ketton Res, Rippingale & Folkingham v Netherton A, Stilton v Langtoft Res.
Division Three: Brotherhood v Whaplode Drove, Farcet v Feeder, Leverington Res v Oundle Res, Stamford Belvedere Res v Premiair, Thorpe Wood v Holbeach Bank, Uppingham Res v Cardea.
Division Four: Holbeach A v Long Sutton Res, Ramsey Res v Netherton B.
Division Five A: Premiair Res v Kings Cliffe Res.
Division Five B: FC Peterborough A v Gunthorpe Harriers, Hampton v Leverington A, Stanground Sports v Sawtry Res.
President Premier Shield quarter-finals (1.30pm): Netherton v Peterborough Sports Res, Sawtry v Holbeach Res, Thorney v Peterborough ICA Sports.
Chairman Championship Shield quarter-final (1.30pm): Long Sutton v Moulton Harrox Res, Oundle v Ramsey.
Intermediate Shield quarter-final (1.30pm): FC Parson Drove v Spalding Town.
PFA JUNIOR CUP
Quarter-final (2pm): Stamford Lions A v Parkside.
PFA MINOR CUP
Quarter-finals (2pm): Peterborough NECI v Wittering Harriers Res, Spalding A v Orton Rangers, Tydd St Mary Res v Eunice Huntingdon.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE (2pm)
Brigg Development v Sleaford Sports (3pm), Humbertherm v AFC Boston, Grimsby Borough Academy v Immingham, Horncastle v Nettleham, Ruston v Skegness.
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE (2pm)
Premier Division: Billinghay v Wyberton Res, Coningsby v Pointon, Fishtoft v Fulbeck, Old Leake v Benington, Railway v Ruskington, Skegness Res v Letherton, Spilsby v Swineshead.
Division One: Sibsey v Horncastle Res, Swineshead Res v Old Doningtonians.
Division Two: Boston Athletic v Railway Athletic, Wrangle v Coningsby Res, Fosdyke v Boston International, Holbeach Bank v Caythorpe.
Division Three: Digby v Skegness A, Leverton Res v Benington Res, Mareham v Fosdyke Res, Old Donningtonians Res v Spalding Harriers, Swineshead A v Eagle.
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup quarter-finals (1.30pm): Colsterworth v Skegness United, Friskney v Kirton Town, Park v JFC Boston, Woodhall Spa v FC Hammers.
PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-7 Development Zone (10.30am): Crowland v Eye, Feeder v Pinchbeck, One Touch v Werrington, Park Farm Black v Orton, Park Farm Red v Holbeach, Parkside v Bourne Claret, Peterborough Northern Star v Peterborough, Whittlesey Red v ICA Juventus, Wittering v Whittlesey White.
Under-7 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Red v Stamford Red, Spalding v March, Sporting v Whittlesey Blue, Stamford Yellow v ICA Napoli.
Under-8 Development Zone (10.30am): Bourne Red v Langtoft, Eye v Baston, Feeder v Park Farm Blue, Hampton v Thorpe Wood Red, Holbeach Yellow v Stamford Red, IPTA v Stanground, Park Farm Red v Malborne, Pinchbeck Colts v Parkside Yellow, Spalding White v Thurlby Orange, Thurlby Black v Spalding Blue.
Under-8 Development Zone (11.30am): Deeping Blue v Gilnton & Northborough Amber, Hampton Royal v Eye, Holbeach Black v Deeping Claret, ICA Napoli v March, Netherton v Peterborough Northern Star, One Touch v Werrington, Oundle White v ICA Fiorentina, Parkside Blue v Park Farm Black, Peterborough Polonia v Sporting, Riverside Purple v Parkside Red, Stamford Yellow v Peterborough Northern Star Black.
Under-9 Development Zone (10.30am): Bourne Red v Yaxley, Deeping Claret v Whittlesey White, Feeder Blue v Peterborough Blue, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Netherton Eagles, March Yellow v FC Peterborough, Netherton Youth v Glinton & Northborough Amber, One Touch v IPTA, Orton v Feeder Red, Oundle v Wisbech, Park Farm Red v Peterborough Northern Star, Spalding v Werrington, Stamford White v Bourne Red.
Under-9 Development Zone (11.30am): Gunthorpe v Boston, Peterborough White v Peterborough Polonia, Phoenix Red v Thorpe Wood, Stamford Yellow v Werrington.
Under-9 Medal (10.30am): Bretton v Whittlesey Blue, Crowland v Deeping Blue, Hampton v Stanground, ICA Fiorentina v Parkside, Sporting v Stamford Red, Hampton Navy v Hampton Blue, Holbeach Yellow v Pinchbeck Blue, Whittlesey Yellow v Park Farm Blue.
Under-9 Medal (11.30am): Hampton Navy v Hampton Blue, Holbeach Yellow v Pinchbeck Blue, Whittlesey Yellow v Park Farm Blue.
Under-10 Development Zone (10.30am): Boston Ladies v Eye, Feeder Blue v Holbeach Black, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Hampton Navy, Gunthorpe v Stanground Black, Hampton Robins v Deeping Claret, Holbeach Yellow v Peterborough Northern Star Black, March Blue v Stanground Purple, Netherton Red v Feeder Red, Pinchbeck v Parkside Yellow, Spalding Blue v Parkside Black, Thurlby Black v Boston, Wisbech Purple v Spalding Yellow.
Under-10 Development Zone (10.30am): Bourne Claret v Peterborough Northern Star v White, Crowland v Orton Blue, Deeping Blue v Stamford Red, FC Peterborough v Wisbech Yellow, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Oundle Blue, Leverington v Thurlby Orange, One Touch v Netherton, Oundle White v Stamford Yellow, Park Farm Red v Langtoft, Werrington v Bourne Red, Wittering v Rippingale & Folkingham.
S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE GIRLS LEAGUE (10.30am)
Under-10 Blue: Netherton v ICA Napoli, Hampton v Pinchbeck (11.30am).
Under-11 Blue: Bourne v March, Glinton & Northborough v Leverington.
Under-12B: Little Paxton v Comberton Crusaders, Panthers v St Neots, Pinchbeck v Sawston (11.30am), Sutton Rangers v Godmanchester.
Under-15B: Comberton Crusaders v Swavesey Spartans, Histon Hornets v Cambourne (10am), Holbeach v Bourne, March Soccer School v Royston, Pinchbeck v Ramsey.
SUNDAY
SPALDING LEAGUE (10.15am)
John Chappell Shield first round second legs: Cowbit v South Holland (first leg 2-7), Holbeach v Pinchbeck (6-4), Jubilee v Aintree (5-2).
DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN LEAGUE (10.30am)
Division One: England’s Hope v CSKA Emneth.
Division Two: Clenchwarton v Ingoldisthorpe, Long Sutton v Tydd St Mary, Sutton St James v CSKA Emneth Res.
S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE WOMEN’S LEAGUE (2pm)
Championship North: Ketton v Spalding, Riverside v Pinchbeck.
PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-11 Development Zone (10.30am): Colsterworth v Peterborough Northern Star, FC Peterborough v Park Farm, Hampton v Feeder, Holbeach Yellow v Deeping Blue, ICA Napoli v Stanground, JFC Boston v Deeping Claret, Leverington v Holbeach Black, One Touch v Parkside Blue, Oundle v IPTA, Parkside Red v Netherton, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Pinchbeck, Reffley Reds v Netherton Falcons, Riverside v Gunthorpe, Spalding Blue v Werrington Blue, Stamford Red v Glinton & Northborough Amber, Stamford Red v Bourne Claret, Stamford Yellow v Boston Black, Thurlby v Crowland, Wittering v Blackstones.
Under-11 Development Zone (noon): March Blue v Parkside Yellow, Peterborough Northern Star White v Thorpe Wood, Wisbech Purple v Park Farm Red.
Under-11 Development Zone (2pm): Glinton & Northborough Black v Spalding Yellow, Sporting v Park Farm Blue.
Under-12 Division One: Boston Amber v Stanground (10.30am), Stamford Red v March Blue (noon), Netherton Wagtails v Feeder (2pm).
Under-12 Division Two: Pinchbeck v ICA Napoli (10.30am), Werrington v IPTA (10.30am), Whittlesey Blue v Spalding White (10.30am), Bourne Red v Hampton Blue (noon), Boston Black v Yaxley (2pm), Stamford Yellows v Glinton & Northborough Black (2pm).
Under-12 Division Three: Glinton & Northborough Amber v One Touch (10.30am), Park Farm Red v Thurlby (10.30am), Peterborough Northern Star v Bourne Claret (10.30am), Wisbech Yellow v Wisbech Town (10.30am), Holbeach Red v Blackstones (noon).
Under-13 Division Four: Peterborough v Parkside (10.30am), Long Sutton v Park Farm (10.30am), Pinchbeck v Crowland (noon).
Under-14 Division One (10.30am): Crowland v Whittlesey, Holbeach v Riverside, Stamford v Hempsted.
Under-14 Division Two: Bourne v Netherton Hawks (10.30am), March v Werrington (10.30am), Wisbech v Hampton (10.30am), Spalding Orange v Stanground (2pm).
Under-14 Division Three: JFC Boston v Oundle (10.30am), Malborne v Whittlesey Red (10.30am), Boston v Blackstones (2pm), Hampton v Rippingale & Folkingham (2pm).
CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE
Under-15 Division Two (10.30am): Bourne Red v Alconbury, Deeping Claret v Park Farm Black, Feeder v Stanground, Werrington v Peterborough Northern Star White.
Under-15 Division Three: Netherton Hawks v Spalding White (10.30am), Stamford White v Park Farm Red (10.30am), Stamford Yellow v Tydd St Mary (12.15pm).
Under-15 Knockout Cup quarter-finals (2pm): Baston v Werrington Blue, Holbeach Black v Holbeach Yellow, Spalding Blue v Thurlby.
Under-16 Division Two: Wisbech v Glinton & Northborough Blue (10.30am), Thurlby v Gunthorpe (noon), Spalding v Bourne Claret (2pm).
Under-16 Division Three: Crowland v Phoenix (10.30am), Stanground v Hungate Green (10.30am), Feeder v Pinchbeck (noon), Rippingale & Folkingham v March (2pm).
Under-18 Division Two: Hampton v Yaxley (noon), Spalding v Peterborough ICA (2pm), Thorpe Wood v Hempsted (2pm) .
Under-18 Division Three (10.30am): Bourne Blue v Boston, Glinton & Northborough Black v Werrington, March v Netherton.
Under-18 Knockout Cup quarter-finals: Peterborough Northern Star v Peterborough Sports (10.30am), Deeping Claret v Deeping Blue (2pm), Stamford v March Soccer School Blue (2pm).
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-12 CUP
Fourth round: Barton v Grimsby Borough (11am), Deeping Clarets v Park Tigers (1.30pm), Nettleham v Brigg (1.45pm), Colsterworth v Spalding Blue (1.30pm), Gonerby Yellows v Immingham Pilgrims (11.30am), Bottesford MHM v Barrowby Ravens (11.15am), Discoveries Boys v Bottesford VW (2pm), Discoveries Ultra v Appleby Frodingham (2pm).
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-14 CUP
Quarter-final: Discoveries v Grimsby Borough (12.30pm).
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-16 CUP
Quarter-final: Harrowby v Immingham (noon).
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-18 CUP
Semi-finals: Bottesford v Cleethorpes (11.30am), Lincoln United v Nettleham (10.45am).
TUESDAY
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Eynesbury v Cogenhoe.
Reserve Knockout Cup semi-final: Potton v Peterborough Northern Star.
WEDNESDAY
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Reserve Knockout Cup semi-final: Rothwell Corinthians v Yaxley.