FOOTBALL: Youngsters have a chance to shine

Have your say

Spalding United’s under-21s will get another opportunity to impress on Friday night.

The Tulips take on Long Eaton United in a friendly to fill a gap ahead of their next league game.

In their debut season, Spalding are unbeaten at the top of the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League south section.

They will be aiming to extend the advantage away to Boston United on Tuesday, January 23.

Under-21 manager Lewis Thorogood said: “All the lads who have been part of the first-team squad this season will get another run-out along with fringe players who need game time.

“This is an opportunity to look at the squad going into the new year. We’ll also give a debut to Archie Moyses who joined us last week.

“We want to make sure that the lads coming through the system are getting chances to play.

“It should be a good test at Long Eaton who are a decent outfit, managed by Steve Welsh who I worked with at Boston.

“After a fitness session in the first week of January, we’ll probably look to add another friendly before the next league game.”