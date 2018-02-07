FOOTBALL: Young referees get back to basics

Have your say

Spalding Grammar School have combined again with Lincolnshire FA to offer a referees course.

A total of 18 candidates completed the FA Basic Referees Course.

Twelve students from Spalding Grammar were joined by six other candidates from around the county to be put through their paces by the Lincolnshire FA referee tutors.

Lincolnshire FA’s referee development officer Michael Brader led the course, along with Level Four referee Sarah Grundy.

Support was offered by Simon Bell, George Richardson and Hazel and David Burgess, of the Peterborough Junior Alliance League who will be guiding them through their early games.

A two-hour evening induction session was followed by a full weekend of theoretical and practical workshops. It finished with students being assessed in a small-sided match.

As part of the wider qualification, the students will complete five matches before sitting the formal referees examination to fully qualify and begin officiating matches.

Spalding Grammar School’s assistant headteacher Dave Endersbee said: “It gave me great pleasure to work with Michael in organising and hosting this event once again.

“From start to finish, the communication of Michael and his team was excellent and highly professional, thus offering the candidates an excellent course.

“I am particularly pleased to see so many of our students engaged in the process once again, three more than last year.

“As a school we have recently introduced termly themes of setting high expectations, taking responsibility and getting out of comfort zones.

“These students have demonstrated exactly these values through the completion of this course.

“Michael and I have already spoken about arranging the course again for next year.”

The students involved from Spalding Grammar were James Harrison, Jack Forster, Jacob Drew, George Thornley, Joshua Ling, Daniel Plant, Tom McKenna, Alex Doughty, James Clark, Ben Baker, Finley Marston-Smith and Luke Fox.

Holbeach United Junior Girls under-15s provided three new young referees – Lois Bell, Kayleigh Waters and Amelia Watkin.

The remainder of the group were Dominic Hill, Josh Rogers and Brendon Richardson.