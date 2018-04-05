FOOTBALL: ‘We are the best under-21 team in this county’

Have your say

Development manager Lewis Thorogood reflected on the positives as Spalding United’s under-21s ended their league programme with another big win.

They made it seven wins out of 10 – leaving his former club Boston United with a target of four more victories to snatch away the south championship.

Thorogood said: “We can’t do any more now.

“We could rue the missed opportunities when we might have got a draw against Boston or grabbed the winner away to Grantham Town or Boston Town.

“But we can’t change what has happened this season.

“The boys have given us everything and now we’ll wait to see if Boston drop points.

We have built this squad from scratch in the first season and, as it stands, we are on top of the table. Lewis Thorogood

“Credit to Harrowby United who put in a good shift and also showed they could nick a point off Boston.

“If they get four wins, they will deserve to win this league and take a place in the grand final.

“In my opinion, we are the best under-21 team in this county.

“This is the best squad I’ve had in three years managing at under-21 level.

“There is a lot of talent and they want to be part of this club.

“It has been a positive year with eight players getting into the first team.

“I was devastated to lose at Boston on Tuesday because I felt I had let people down.

“We have built this squad from scratch in the first season and, as it stands, we are on top of the table.

“There are lots of positives. We played attractive football which people have turned out to watch.

“Now we have to keep fit and remember this is not a summer break or holiday camp.

“We will be training and we will prepare for the final if we get there.”