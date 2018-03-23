FOOTBALL: Under-21s show quality to extend lead

Have your say

Unbeaten league leaders Spalding United took a big step towards the title with another high-scoring win.

The Tulips’ under-21s smashed six past Grantham Town at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Thursday night to go 10 points clear at the top of the south section.

Jordan Neil converted a penalty and free-kick, George Couzens also struck twice while Marcel Chipamaunga and Joe Christopher added to the tally.

Under-21 development manager Lewis Thorogood said: “It was a massive result for us.

“We set up defensively because we know Grantham are a decent side.

“The front three are very potent so we needed Gary King and George Stainfield marking two attacking midfielders.

Photos by Tim Wilson

“We felt Grantham would be dangerous so we had to settle into the game and see what it was about.

“Again we were the masters of our own downfall by conceding twice in the first half.

“We were 4-0 up but at 4-2 we are thinking ‘hang on a minute’. Heads went down and the tempo dropped as well.

“If Grantham had grabbed a third goal, they could have taken a chance of getting back into the game.

“In the second half, we changed the formation to fill the midfield and it worked.

“I was pleased with the response which nullified the game. We showed the quality to push on.

“I thought Couzens was top drawer and he deserves a run in the first team. He’s getting very close.

“I was happy with the defence across the board but in particular James Gordon was tremendous at right wing-back. This season at Pinchbeck United has proved he has a great future.

“We have a selection headache because three or four are being left out of the matchday squad. It’s always difficult when they all want to play.”