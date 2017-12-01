FOOTBALL: Under-21s leave it late for away point

Spalding United’s youngsters opened up a four-point gap at the top of the table – but they needed a stoppage-time goal to extend this season’s unbeaten record.

Lewis Millington struck at the end of last night’s trip to Grantham Town.

George Couzens opened the scoring for the Tulips but a quickfire double before the break put Grantham ahead.

Matt Clarke’s penalty got Spalding back on level terms, only for a controversial goal to complete Tiago Nassunculo’s hat-trick on his home debut for the Gingerbreads.

Millington made it 3-3 in stoppage-time and manager Lewis Thorogood was happy to take a point.

He said: “Grantham are one of the strongest sides in the division.

The boys were disappointed with a draw but I felt this was a decent point against a strong outfit on a freezing night. Lewis Thorogood

“In the first half, we had all the possession but we could not put away our chances and the keeper was top drawer.

“When Couzens got the first goal, I thought we would take full control.

“But we switched off for 10 minutes at the end of the first half when we thought it was job done.

“We have to stop giving away goals but this was the first time we’ve been losing at half-time so the boys got a reality check.

“We had two goals ruled out for offside then we felt the ball had crossed the line. It looked like Jack Fixter had scored but instead Grantham went up the other end to make it 3-2.

“Millington equalised three minutes into stoppage-time so we are still unbeaten at the halfway stage of the season.

“We are four points clear and the goal difference is as good as an extra point.

“Although Boston Town have two games in hand, one of those is away to Grantham and the title race is still very much in our own hands.

Spalding will return to action in the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League’s south section at home to Boston Town on Tuesday, December 12.