FOOTBALL: Tulip Trophy to showcase top academy talent

Spalding United will host the inaugural Tulip Trophy this weekend.

The six-a-side tournament at the Sir Halley Stewart Field features a total of 88 academy and elite development sides from under-7 to 12.

Professional clubs who will be represented include Manchester City, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, Peterborough United, Chesterfield and Doncaster Rovers.

Event organiser Lewis Thorogood, Spalding’s under-21 development manager, said: “It will be a great weekend with plenty of talented young footballers.

“The club have backed us and, as well as raising funds for Spalding United, we will be putting the town on the map.

“This is a fantastic way to finish the season and we are hoping it will become an annual event.

“Following the creation and successful hosting of the ever-popular Pilgrim Cup event at Boston United, I aim to bring the same high standard of quality youth academy football here.

“I am lucky to be joined by existing and former colleagues who ran the Pilgrim Cup with me over the years.

“I hope the town can get behind us and come out to see the future talent of English academy football.”

The ground will be split into six mini soccer pitches for the group stages and knockout matches.

More than 1,000 people are expected each day.

The event runs from 9.30am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday with 277 fixtures.

Admission is £3 for adults (all day) and under-16s free. Refreshments are available.