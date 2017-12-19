FOOTBALL: Top-of-the-table test for Tulips

Have your say

Spalding United’s under-21s could open up a seven-point advantage tonight.

The Tulips take on second-placed Boston Town at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Both teams are unbeaten but the Poachers have two games in hand to cut the gap at the top of the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League’s south section.

They shared six goals at the DWB Stadium at the end of September – and Spalding under-21 manager Lewis Thorogood expects ‘a ding-dong battle’ this evening.

He said: “No doubt, both sides will be going at each other.

“Defensive errors cost us in the game at Boston but they have probably exceeded expectations so far.

“We have got to win as we are only four points clear.

“The goal difference will be worth an extra point but this is a big game for both clubs.

“It’s going to be a very hard game but if we win it, we can go into the Christmas break with confidence knowing we can relax a little bit.

“Boston’s first team have not played for two-and-a-half weeks so they might want to add some senior players into the under-21 squad tonight.

“We will probably use a couple of first-team players in different positions for a feel of how they might fit into those roles on Saturday.

“Jonny Lockie and Jack Fixter have been part of the under-21 squad anyway.

“Everyone is available and nobody wants to miss this game – we are up for it!

“The break since our last game has been way too long and we haven’t been able to train either.

“We’ve spoken to all the players about their roles and responsibilities so they will be ready tonight.

“If we play at our best, we know we can beat anybody.

“I know a lot of Spalding supporters want to come to this game and hopefully we’ll attract more fans at the start of the school holidays.

“We’re looking forward to it, the pitch will be in good condition so let’s get it on!”

Admission costs £4 for adults, £2 concessions and free to under-12s.

The Evo-Stik South game at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels was postponed due to a frozen pitch on Saturday.