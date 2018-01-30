FOOTBALL: Tom trebles for trophy finalists

Have your say

Long Sutton Athletic will face Spalding Town at Carter’s Park in the Spalding Inter-Services Trophy final.

Both teams booked their place with 5-0 home wins last Saturday.

The Magpies were beaten on penalties by Tydd St Mary in last year’s final.

But they were flying high at the weekend thanks to Tom Gosling’s first-half hat-trick.

Goals by Paul Newcombe and Jimmy Ward completed a convincing win at London Road.

Spalding Town knocked out Holbeach Bank at Knight Street courtesy of Tom Coote (3), Ricky Dickinson and Ash Wilson.