FOOTBALL: Spalding United under-21s set for title celebrations

Unbeaten leaders Spalding United under-21s can book a place in the grand final with another win tonight.

The Tulips’ youngsters face Boston United (7pm kick-off) at Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford.

Victory would secure top spot for Spalding in the south section of the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League.

Manager Lewis Thorogood said: “It’s very simple – if we win tonight’s game then we will win the league.

“With one game to spare, it would be a big achievement in our first season.

“Newark Town have now formally withdrawn so their results will be expunged and all of their fixtures have been cancelled.

“We’ve checked out all the permutations and we need one more win.

“Ultimately, tonight is just another game. Emotionally, though, it’s a big game for so many players – plus myself – with connections to Boston last season.

“James Gordon and Haydn Havard played against us in our 2-0 home win in August.

“We are up for it. We don’t want to drop any points by putting more pressure on the final league game.

“We’re looking to remain unbeaten this season and a win tonight would allow us to look at squad members who can earn a place in the grand final.

“We want to go out there tonight and get the job done. It should be a fast, open game on the 3G pitch at Carre’s.”

Spalding’s attack will be led again by George Couzens and Jonny Lockie.

Couzens made his full debut in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Loughborough Dynamo in the Evo-Stik South.

He was replaced by Lockie who returned to action for the first time since injury forced the home game with Frickley Athletic to be abandoned last month.

Thorogood added: “Lockie needs 90 minutes and we’re planning to give a full game to Couzens as well.

“I thought he acquitted himself well on Saturday in difficult conditions.”

Admission to tonight’s game is free.

Spalding are due to play the final league game at home to Harrowby United on Thursday night.

The grand final against the north section winners will be played during the week commencing May 7.