FOOTBALL: Show your support for title push

Spalding United’s under-21s can extend their advantage into double figures tonight.

The Tulips face Grantham Town in the first game at the Sir Halley Stewart Field since Christmas.

They are unbeaten after eight games of the club’s first season in the Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League’s south section to sit seven points clear of second-placed Boston Town.

Spalding’s development manager Lewis Thorogood said: “We would love to see a good turnout tonight.

“We have four games left to play and three of those are at home.

“This is probably going to be our most difficult match.

“We drew 3-3 at Grantham at the end of November so we expect another tough test.

“We can’t go into tonight’s game with an attitude where we think it will be easy to get a lot of goals.

“Grantham won 7-0 last week at Sleaford Sports so we must be wary of their form.

“We can’t afford to slip up and drop points at this stage of the season.

“If we win all our home games, we know it will be a case of ‘job done’ and we can prepare for the grand final against the north section’s winners.

“Grantham are very quick and physical. Hopefully this will be another entertaining game and, if we win, we will go 10 points clear at the top.

“We were very much the masters of our own downfall in the away game.

“We had the majority of possession and could have put the game to bed in the first half.

“We didn’t convert our chances and then we needed to bail ourselves out with a stoppage-time equaliser.

“Grantham will think that they can beat us and, as the league leaders, we are targets.

“We are up for it and, as it stands, it doesn’t matter what anyone else does because we are unbeaten with a massive goal difference as well.

“The northern section is tight at the top with all to play for, but we need to win our title and then look at the grand final.”

First-team captain Gary King is likely to be involved in the under-21 squad tonight as he serves a two-game senior ban.

Calum Stewart will be back and Max Cooper has signed from Bourne Town.

Thorogood added: “He will continue to play for them in UCL Division One as the main priority.

“But he gives us strength in depth and he can slot into different formations depending on how we play.”

Admission prices are £4 for adults, £2 concessions and free to under-12s.