FOOTBALL: Saturday results service

This afternoon’s scores
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Basford 1 Alvechurch 1, Belper 0 Frickley 6, Carlton 3 Newcastle 1, Cleethorpes 1 Peterborough Sports 2, Corby 2 Chasetown 1, Gresley 0 Kidsgrove 3, Loughborough Dynamo 3 Market Drayton 1, Romulus 1 Bedworth 2, Sheffield 0 Leek 4, Spalding 0 Stamford 0, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Lincoln 1.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Daventry 2 Leicester Nirvana 2, Deeping 6 Wellingborough 2, Harborough 1 Eynesbury 1, Holbeach 6 Oadby 0, Newport Pagnell 1 Boston 0, Rothwell Corinthians 3 Sleaford 4, Sileby 2 Kirby Muxloe 2, Whitworth 0 Peterborough Northern Star 1, Wisbech 3 Cogenhoe 0, Yaxley 6 Desborough 0.
Division One: Buckingham 5 Huntingdon 2, Burton Park Wanderers 2 Pinchbeck 2, Harrowby 1 Lutterworth Town 1, Irchester 4 Bourne 2, Melton 2 Long Buckby 4, Oakham 0 Olney 4, Potton 3 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Raunds 7 Lutterworth Athletic 2.
Reserve Division: Bourne 0 Rothwell Corinthians 3, Bugbrooke St Michaels 2 Yaxley 2, Cogenhoe 4 Stewarts & Lloyds 2, ON Chenecks 0 Raunds 0, Olney 2 Newport Pagnell 1.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Louth 2 Immingham 1, Nettleham 0 Skegness 3.
Challenge Cup semi-final: Wyberton 0 Horncastle 1 (Horncastle to play Immingham).
PFA SENIOR CUP
Semi-finals: Moulton Harrox 2 Whittlesey 2 (4-3 pens), Netherton 5 Peterborough Polonia 0.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Holbeach Res 5 Peterborough Sports 1, Ketton 5 Sutton Bridge 2, Leverington Sports 6 Langtoft 3, Peterborough ICA Sports 4 Sawtry 2, Warboys 4 Deeping Res 3.
Division One: Long Sutton 9 Netherton Res 1, Oundle 1 Tydd St Mary 4.
Division Two: FC Parson Drove 5 Parkway Eagles 0, FC Peterborough 4 Langtoft Res 0, Rippingale & Folkingham 1 Whittlesey Res 3, Spalding Town 1 Eye 3, Spalding Res 3 Ketton Res 1, Stilton 5 Stamford Lions Res 0.
Division Three: Farcet 3 Oundle Res 2, Feeder 0 Whaplode Drove 1, Leverington Sports Res 7 Riverside 1, Uppingham Res 1 Brotherhood Sports 3, Whittlesey A 2 Stamford Belvedere Res 2.
Division Four: Huntingdon Rovers 4 Holbeach A 2, Orton Rangers 1 Eunice Huntingdon 3, Stamford Lions A 2 FC Peterborough Res 1, Tydd St Mary Res 2 Parkside 3, Whittlesey B 2 Ramsey Res 0.
Division Five A: AFC Orton 10 Spalding A 4, Glinton & Northborough Res 5 Kings Cliffe Res 1.
Division Five B: FC Peterborough A 0 Stanground Sports 3, Gunthorpe Harriers 3 Hampton 4.
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE
Premier Division: Benington 3 Spilsby 2, Coningsby 5 Billinghay 0, Fishtoft 2 Swineshead 5, Old Leake 3 Fulbeck 2, Pointon 7 Wyberton Res 1.
Division One: Friskney 6 Pointon Res 0, Horncastle Res 2 Old Doningtonians 1, Woodhall Spa 0 Swineshead Res 0.
Division Two: Boston International 0 Railway Res 3, Colsterworth 5 Caythorpe 0, FC Hammers 1 Park 0, Holbeach Bank 0 Coningsby Res 2, Wyberton A 2 Boston Athletic 3.
Division Three: Mareham 1 Eagle 8, Skegness Town A 2 Fosdyke Res 4, Spalding Harriers 9 Old Doningtonians Res 1.
Sharman Burgess Boston Sports Cup quarter-finals: Boston College 0 Skegness Town Res 1, Leverton Sheepgate 1 Railway 2, Skegness United 1 Kirton Town 2.