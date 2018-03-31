FOOTBALL: Saturday results service

This afternoon’s scores - all other matches postponed
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Bedworth 3 Stocksbridge Park Steels 1, Kidsgrove 1 Alvechurch 2, Leek 6 Corby 1, Lincoln 3 Newcastle 1, Romulus 1 Belper 2, Spalding 1 Loughborough Dynamo 3, Stamford 6 Chasetown 0.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Deeping 2 Cogenhoe 2, Leicester Nirvana 9 Sileby 0, St Andrews 0 Holbeach 4.
Division One: Oakham 9 Buckingham 1, Olney 2 Burton Park Wanderers 2.
Reserve Division: Yaxley 2 Stewarts & Lloyds 2.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Nettleham 1 Ruston Sports 1.
Challenge Cup semi-final: Brigg Development 3 Immingham 0 (Brigg Development to play Wyberton or Horncastle).
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Holbeach Res 4 AFC Stanground Sports 1, Netherton 4 Sawtry 1, Whittlesey 6 Warboys 0.
Division One: Crowland 1 Peterborough Polonia 1, Long Sutton 5 Tydd St Mary 4, Ramsey 6 Oakham Res 1.
Division Two: Langtoft Res 0 Ketton Res 7, Netherton A 2 Whittlesey Res 4, Spalding Res 3 Parkway Eagles 4, Stilton 3 Bretton North End 5.
Division Three: Cardea 5 Whaplode Drove 4, Leverington Sports Res 4 Premiair 2, Uppingham Res 2 Whittlesey A 3.
Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon 6 Huntingdon Rovers 0, Orton Rangers 1 Stamford Lions A 3, Tydd St Mary Res 0 FC Peterborough Res 4.
Division Five A: Kings Cliffe Res 3 AFC Orton 1, Premiair Res 2 Glinton & Northborough Res 3.
Division Five B: FC Parson Drove Res v Leverington Sports A abandoned.
PFA CHALLENGE CUP
Semi-finals: FC Peterborough 0 Stamford Belvedere 3, Moulton Harrox Res 4 Eye 0.
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE
Premier Division: Benington 3 Leverton Sheepgate 3, Coningsby 6 Spilsby 2, Old Leake 1 Ruskington 3, Pointon 1 Railway 5.
Division One: Boston College 3 Friskney 5, Horncastle Res 9 Pointon Res 2, Woodhall Spa 0 Old Doningtonians 4.
Division Two: Coningsby Res 2 Park 2, Holbeach Bank 0 FC Hammers 5.
Division Three: Fosdyke Res 5 Leverton Sheepgate Res 0, Northgate Olympic 4 Digby 0.