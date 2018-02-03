FOOTBALL: Saturday results service

This afternoon’s scores
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Basford 5 Newcastle 1, Belper 1 Loughborough Dynamo 2, Chasetown 5 Peterborough Sports 4, Frickley 8 Market Drayton 0, Kidsgrove 0 Stamford 1, Lincoln 1 Bedworth 3, Romulus 0 Leek 0, Sheffield 2 Alvechurch 2.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Holbeach 2 Harborough 1, ON Chenecks 2 Wisbech 4, Oadby 2 Sileby 1, Sleaford 1 Deeping 1, Wellingborough 2 Eynesbury 1, Whitworth 2 Yaxley 5.
Division One: Blackstones 4 Lutterworth Athletic 0, Harrowby 2 Rushden & Higham 1, Huntingdon 0 Lutterworth Town 1, Olney 2 Oakham 0, Pinchbeck 1 Raunds 0.
Reserve Division: Irchester 4 Cogenhoe 4, Peterborough Northern Star 0 Whitworth 1, Potton 3 Bourne 2, Raunds 0 Bugbrooke St Michaels 2, Yaxley 1 Oadby 2.
MASON BROS TRANSPORT LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP
Semi-finals: Moulton Harrox 5 Sleaford Sports 0, Shape Changers 1 Coningsby 3 (aet).
PFA JUNIOR CUP
Quarter-final: Brotherhood Sports 5 Whittlesey A 2.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Brigg Development 0 Ruston Sports 6, Horncastle 0 Wyberton 0.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 3 Sawtry 3, Deeping Res 3 Peterborough ICA Sports 4, Netherton 7 Langtoft 1, Peterborough Sports Res 1 Whittlesey 3, Stamford Lions 0 Thorney 1, Warboys 2 Sutton Bridge 5.
Division One: Kings Cliffe 0 Tydd St Mary 9, Oundle 1 Crowland 0, Ramsey 2 Stamford Belvedere 1, Uppingham 5 Peterborough Polonia 2, Wittering Harriers 10 Netherton United Res 2.
Division Two: Bretton North End 4 Stilton 2, FC Peterborough 0 FC Parson Drove 6, Langtoft Res 0 Netherton A 6, Parkway Eagles 1 Spalding Res 1, Spalding Town 3 Ketton Res 0.
Division Three: Farcet 3 Premiair 0, Holbeach Bank 5 Leverington Sports Res 1, Riverside 1 Whaplode Drove 7, Stamford Belvedere Res 4 Uppingham Res 1, Thorpe Wood Rangers 2 Feeder 0.
Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon 3 Holbeach A 0, Orton Rangers 1 Long Sutton Res 3.
Division Five A: Premiair Res 6 Wittering Harriers Res 2, Spalding A 0 Glinton & Northborough Res 2.
Division Five B: Gunthorpe Harriers 1 FC Peterborough A 6.
League Shield quarter-final: Huntingdon Rovers 2 AFC Orton 3 (AFC Orton at home to Stamford Lions A).
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE
Premier Division: Fulbeck 3 Railway 3, Leverton Sheepgate 3 Wyberton Res 0, Old Leake 5 Fishtoft 2, Ruskington 7 Spilsby 2, Swineshead 4 Pointon 6.
Division One: Boston College 1 Kirton Town 2, Woodhall Spa 4 JFC Boston 3.
Division Two: Colsterworth 1 Boston International 3, FC Hammers 2 FC Wrangle 4, Fosdyke 2 Holbeach Bank 1, Park 2 Boston Athletic 5.
Division Three: Digby 6 Mareham 2, Eagle 3 Spalding Harriers 4.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup first round: Friskney 1 Sibsey 3 (Sibsey at home to Woodhall Spa).
BB Insure Willoughby Shield first round: Coningsby Res 2 Woodhall Spa Res 1, Pointon Res 4 Old Doningtonians Res 4, Skegness Town A 9 Leverton Sheepgate Res 1, Wyberton A 2 Swineshead Res 5.