FOOTBALL: Saturday results service

Have your say

Your guide to all the games

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch 2 Belper 4, Bedworth 1 Basford 1, Leek 3 Lincoln 1, Loughborough 3 Kidsgrove 3, Market Drayton 1 Carlton 3, Newcastle 0 Chasetown 3, Spalding 1 Romulus 1, Stamford 2 Frickley 4, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Cleethorpes 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston 2 Wellingborough 2, Deeping 3 Kirby Muxloe 0, Desborough 2 Peterborough Northern Star 0, Holbeach v Cogenhoe abandoned, Oadby 1 Wisbech 1, Rothwell Corinthians 1 Daventry 2, Sleaford 0 Eynesbury 4, St Andrews 2 Sileby 1, Whitworth 0 ON Chenecks 2, Yaxley 4 Newport Pagnell 0.

Division One: Bugbrooke 0 Stewarts & Lloyds 1, Harrowby 5 Buckingham 1, Huntingdon 4 Oakham 2, Long Buckby 1 Irchester 1, Lutterworth Athletic 0 Bourne 1, Melton 5 Lutterworth Town 2, Olney 2 Pinchbeck 3, Raunds 4 Potton 0, Rushden & Higham 6 Burton Park Wanderers 1, Thrapston 0 Blackstones 1.

Spalding v Romulus

Reserve Division: Bourne 4 Raunds 0, Cogenhoe 2 Whitworth 2, Eynesbury 0 Oadby 3, Harborough 0 Peterborough Northern Star 2, Irchester 0 Yaxley 3, ON Chenecks 3 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 1 Olney 8.

MASON BROS TRANSPORT LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP

Quarter-final: Tetney Rovers 2 Shape Changers 4 (winners at home to Wyberton).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Langtoft 0 Deeping 4, Leverington 1 Stamford Lions 2, Warboys 6 Stanground 2.

Division One: Netherton Res 0 Crowland 2, Peterborough Polonia 0 Stamford Belvedere 0.

Division Two: Eye 0 Bretton 1, Rippingale & Folkingham 5 Netherton A 1, Stilton 1 Langtoft Res 2.

Division Three: Farcet 1 Feeder 3, Leverington Res 1 Oundle Res 6, Stamford Belvedere Res 1 Premiair 3, Thorpe Wood 3 Holbeach Bank 3, Uppingham Res 0 Cardea 4.

Division Four: Ramsey Res 7 Netherton B 2.

Division Five A: Premiair Res 0 Kings Cliffe Res 1.

Division Five B: FC Peterborough A 2 Gunthorpe Harriers 3, Hampton 8 Leverington A 0, Stanground 1 Sawtry Res 2.

President Premier Shield quarter-finals: Netherton 1 Peterborough Sports Res 0, Sawtry 1 Holbeach Res 1 (0-3 on pens), Thorney 2 Peterborough ICA Sports 1.

Chairman Championship Shield quarter-final: Long Sutton 2 Moulton Harrox Res 4, Oundle 2 Ramsey 3.

Intermediate Shield quarter-final: FC Parson Drove 2 Spalding Town 0.

PFA JUNIOR CUP

Quarter-final: Stamford Lions A 2 Parkside 1.

PFA MINOR CUP

Quarter-finals: Peterborough NECI 3 Wittering Harriers Res 2, Spalding A 1 Orton Rangers 4, Tydd St Mary Res 2 Eunice Huntingdon 5.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Brigg Development 1 Sleaford Sports 5, CGB Humbertherm 1 AFC Boston 0, Grimsby Borough Academy 3 Immingham 0, Horncastle 0 Nettleham 3, Ruston 3 Skegness 1.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Billinghay 2 Wyberton Res 3, Coningsby 0 Pointon 3, Fishtoft 0 Fulbeck 1, Old Leake 3 Benington 4, Railway 1 Ruskington 1, Skegness Res 2 Leverton 2, Spilsby 3 Swineshead 3.

Division One: Sibsey 1 Horncastle Res 3, Swineshead Res 0 Old Doningtonians 1.

Division Two: Boston Athletic 1 Railway Athletic 3, Wrangle 2 Coningsby Res 1, Fosdyke 5 Boston International 1, Holbeach Bank 6 Caythorpe 1.

Division Three: Digby 0 Skegness A 4, Leverton Res 1 Benington Res 4, Mareham 2 Fosdyke Res 3, Old Doningtonians Res 2 Spalding Harriers 4, Swineshead A 2 Eagle 13.

Target Newspapers Challenge Cup quarter-finals: Colsterworth 1 Skegness United 5, Friskney 1 Kirton Town 2, Park 3 JFC Boston 0, Woodhall Spa 2 FC Hammers 1.