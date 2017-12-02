FOOTBALL: Saturday results service

Your guide to all the games
EVO-STIK SOUTH
Basford 5 Kidsgrove 0, Bedworth 2 Market Drayton 1, Carlton 2 Chasetown 4, Corby 2 Lincoln 3, Frickley 3 Romulus 3, Loughborough Dynamo 0 Cleethorpes 2, Newcastle 2 Stocksbridge Park Steels 2, Peterborough Sports 1 Leek 2, Sheffield 0 Gresley 2, Spalding 0 Alvechurch 1, Stamford 3 Belper 0.
BUILDBASE FA VASE
Third round: Hinckley 3 Deeping 1.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Daventry 1 Sileby 0, Eynesbury 1 Wellingborough 0, Kirby Muxloe 4 ON Chenecks 1, Peterborough Northern Star 3 Oadby 3, Rothwell Corinthians 2 Boston 1, Sleaford 5 Leicester Nirvana 1, St Andrews 0 Newport Pagnell 1, Whitworth 0 Holbeach 6.
Division One: Buckingham 5 Stewarts & Lloyds 1, Bugbrooke St Michaels 3 Blackstones 5, Huntingdon 2 Bourne 1, Irchester 3 Lutterworth Town 0, Long Buckby 0 Rushden & Higham 4, Melton 0 Pinchbeck 2, Oakham 1 Raunds 6, Thrapston 1 Harrowby 3.
Reserve Division: Cogenhoe 2 Rothwell Corinthians 2, Harborough 1 Bugbrooke St Michaels 3, Newport Pagnell 5 Eynesbury 0, ON Chenecks 1 Yaxley 3, Potton 2 Desborough 2, Raunds 4 Olney 2, Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Whitworth 2.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA JUNIOR CUP
Third round: Wyberton 5 Crowle 0, Sleaford Sports 2 Limestone Rangers 1, Appleby Frodingham 2 Skegness 1, Sutton Rovers 1 Coningsby 2, Moulton Harrox 2 Ruston Sports 0, Spilsby 0 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 3.
PFA SENIOR CUP
Second round: Holbeach Res 2 Ketton 1, Peterborough ICA Sports 4 Sawtry 1, Peterborough Polonia 1 Peterborough Sports Res 1 (4-2 on penalties), Warboys 2 Netherton 4.
PFA CHALLENGE CUP
Second round: Ketton Res 2 Langtoft Res 0, Kings Cliffe 1 Stamford Belvedere 2, Netherton Res 1 Moulton Harrox Res 4, Rippingale & Folkingham 3 Spalding Res 2.
PFA JUNIOR CUP
Second round: FC Peterborough Res 2 Stamford Lions A 3, Netherton B 0 Wittering Harriers Res 4, Peterborough NECI 5 Kings Cliffe Res 0.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Whittlesey abandoned, Langtoft 0 Stamford Lions 10, Sutton Bridge 3 Leverington Sports 0, Thorney 1 Deeping Res 0.
Division One: Ramsey 1 Long Sutton 3, Tydd St Mary 4 Uppingham 0, Wittering 4 Crowland 2.
Division Two: Eye v Spalding Town abandoned, Parson Drove 17 Sawtry Res 0, Stamford Lions Res 1 Bretton North End 1, Whittlesey Res 7 Stilton 1.
Division Three: Brotherhood Sports 3 Feeder 1, Farcet 3 Thorpe Wood Rangers 1, Leverington Sports Res 0 Cardea 7, Oundle Res 3 Riverside 0, Stamford Belvedere Res 2 Holbeach Bank 2, Uppingham Res 0 Premiair 6, Whittlesey A 1 Whaplode Drove 6.
Division Four: Feeder Res 0 Tydd St Mary Res 7.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
AFC Boston 2 CGB Humbertherm 4, Immingham 3 Horncastle 3, Brigg Town Development 1 Nettleham 2.
BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE
Premier Division: Benington 2 Skegness Town Res 1, Billinghay 0 Leverton Sheepgate 3, Fishtoft 2 Old Leake 3, Fulbeck 1 Ruskington 5, Railway 1 Pointon 2, Swineshead 5 Wyberton Res 2.
Division One: Boston College 4 Swineshead Res 1, Freiston 1 Skegness United 2, Friskney 2 Sibsey 6, Horncastle Res 3 Kirton Town 3, JFC Boston 3 Old Doningtonians 2, Woodhall Spa 8 Pointon Res 0.
Division Two: Boston International 3 Park 2, Coningsby Res 2 FC Wrangle 2, FC Hammers 7 Caythorpe 1, Holbeach Bank 7 Railway Res 1.
Division Three: Fosdyke Res 3 Spalding Harriers 0, Leverton Sheepgate Res 1 Skegness Town A 5, Mareham 2 Digby 6, Old Doningtonians Res 1 Northgate Olympic 3, Swineshead A 0 Boston College Res 4.