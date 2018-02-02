FOOTBALL: Moulton Harrox in the hunt for cup final place

Have your say

Moulton Harrox will have home advantage in their bid to reach the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup final.

But this weekend’s opponents have changed because Lincoln Moorlands Railway had three ineligible players when they beat Sleaford Sports 5-0.

Having won their quarter-final 5-1, Wyberton were also kicked out of the competition so Coningsby will face Shape Changers in the other tie.

Harrox secretary Stuart Manning admitted: “We don’t really know too much about Sleaford Sports at this stage.

“However, we are under no illusions about the contest as we beat Ruston Sports in the third round and they also play in the Lincolnshire League.

“We will be prepared. We expect Sleaford Sports to be difficult to break down.”

Last weekend, Moulton’s 2-1 home win over Thorney put them back on top of the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough and District League Premier Division.

Marcus Parry and Louis Steadman were on target.

Manning added: “Conditions were heavy but our groundsman Andy Price has done a cracking job to look after the pitch.

“We went 2-0 up with a couple of quick goals but they pulled one back before half-time.

“In the final 10 to 15 minutes, it was backs to the wall - although we had opportunities before that to finish them off.

“Stamford Lions’ draw at Whittlesey Athletic gave us the chance to get back on top of the table.

“But we’ve still got some really tough fixtures during the run-in, including home and away against Stamford Lions and Netherton United.

“We have games in hand so it’s in our own hands if we win these games.

“As a club, we are still in the hunt for seven trophies with the first team and reserves.

“We have more semi-finals coming up as well as some big games in the league.”

Dalius Kisla is cup-tied on Saturday and Phil Groves will miss out due to a hamstring injury so Declan Earth and Martin Sandall may be added to the squad.

Kick-off is 1.30pm at Broad Lane.