FOOTBALL: Moulton Harrox in hunt for honours

Have your say

Moulton Harrox are aiming to collect the Lincolnshire FA Junior Cup for the fifth time.

They will face Coningsby in the final at Skegness Town’s Vertigo Stadium on Friday (7.30pm kick-off).

Harrox have previously won the competition in 1996, 1997, 2005 and 2013.

Five years ago, they took a treble by also claiming the PFA Senior Cup and finishing top of the Peterborough and District League.

Moulton are favourites to win the Junior Cup final and they have also reached this season’s PFA Senior Cup final against Netherton United on Thursday, May 17, at the ABAX Stadium, Peterborough.

With four league games to play, Harrox are eight points behind Netherton with two matches in hand.

Two defeats to Netherton were followed by a 3-0 victory over Warboys Town on Monday.

Martin Sandall (2) and Declan Earth were on target for Moulton while, 24 hours later, Netherton drew 2-2 at Thorney.

Marcus Parry is expected to be passed fit after being rested as a precaution.

Coningsby are currently fourth in the Boston League Premier Division.

In the Junior Cup semi-final, they won 3-1 after extra-time at Shape Changers.

Coningsby came back into the competition after losing 3-2 at Long Sutton Athletic in the second round and 5-1 to Wyberton in the quarter-final.

Moulton Harrox: Wilding, Bradbury, Cawthorne, Coddington, Earth, Groves, Johnson, King, Kisla, Lambe-Hyner, McGuire, Parry, Patterson, Sandall, Steadman, Townsend, Watkin.

ROAD TO THE FINAL

Second round: Sherpa 2 Moulton Harrox 5

Third round: Moulton Harrox 2 Ruston Sports 0

Quarter-final: Moulton Harrox 2 Appleby Frodingham 0

Semi-final: Moulton Harrox 5 Sleaford Sports 0