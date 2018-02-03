FOOTBALL: Moulton Harrox book cup final place

Have your say

Moulton Harrox are heading back to Sincil Bank after a five-star performance in Saturday’s semi-final.

They will face Boston League side Coningsby at Lincoln City’s stadium at the end of this season.

Joe Townsend (2), Bobby Patterson, Marcus Parry and Daniel Lambe-Hyner were on target against Sleaford Sports at Broad Lane.

The county competition’s 2015 runners-up will get another chance of silverware.

A ninth successive win was effectively confirmed before half-time as Harrox raced into a 3-0 lead.

Townsend headed home skipper Billy King’s right-wing cross to put them ahead.

Bobby Patterson (4) celebrates making it 2-0

King and Ian Bradbury were denied before Ashley Coddington’s far-post header was forced over the line by Patterson to double the advantage.

Louis Steadman’s deflected drive bounced off the post, Bradbury twice came close and Parry had another opportunity.

At the other end, Jason Barratt poked wide the rebound when Wayne Wilding pushed out the initial effort.

Within a minute, Moulton struck again as Parry pounced on a poor back-pass and took the ball past keeper Ian Flavell before walking it into the unguarded net.

Townsend doubled his personal tally with 10 minutes left and Lambe-Hyner wrapped up the win at the end.

Sleaford Sports were also beaten 5-0 in the quarter-final but reinstated because Lincoln Moorlands Railway fielded three ineligible players.

Meanwhile, Moulton were knocked off the top of the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough and District League’s Premier Division.

They are now one point behind Netherton United with a game in hand.

Harrox have another knockout date next weekend at home to Deeping Rangers Reserves in the PFA Senior Cup quarter-final (2pm kick-off).

MOULTON HARROX

4-4-2: Wilding; McGuire, Coddington, Patterson, Johnson; Steadman, Cawthorne, King, Townsend; Parry, Bradbury. Subs: Relf, Watkin, Lambe-Hyner, Earth, Sandall.

SLEAFORD SPORTS

5-2-2-1: Flavell; Pinner, Sidney, Firman, Kishere, Cook; Llewellyn, Funnell; Wright, Thompson; Barratt. Subs: Tunstall, Park, Pereira, Garfoot.

REFEREE

Lee Hartley.

GOALS Townsend (18 mins, 1-0); Patterson (21 mins, 2-0); Parry (31 mins, 3-0); Townsend (80 mins, 4-0); Lambe-Hyner (90 mins, 5-0).