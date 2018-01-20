FOOTBALL: Home wins for title chasers - Saturday round-up and results

Have your say

Deeping Rangers and Pinchbeck United boosted their championship challenges this afternoon.

The Clarets remain third in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division - but they are now five points behind leaders Newport Pagnell Town with two games in hand.

Scott Coupland’s first-half opener was cancelled out by Rothwell Corinthians captain Jordan Henson before the break.

But skipper David Burton-Jones (2) and Henry Dunn extended the unbeaten league record at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Meanwhile, Pinchbeck are still seven points clear at the top of Division One with a game in hand over second-placed Raunds Town.

The Knights beat Thrapston Town 3-0 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field thanks to Liam Ogden, Tom Sergeant and Nick Bishop.

David Burton-Jones celebrates with Chris Hollist

Spalding United had a wasted trip to Nottinghamshire as the Evo-Stik South game at Carlton Town was called off 50 minutes before kick-off.

Holbeach United’s scheduled trip to Daventry Town in the UCL Premier Division was postponed on Saturday morning along with the Division One fixture between Irchester United and Bourne Town.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Basford 3 Peterborough Sports 0, Belper 1 Corby 0, Cleethorpes 3 Bedworth 1, Frickley 3 Leek 2, Lincoln 0 Alvechurch 1, Romulus 4 Loughborough Dynamo 0, Sheffield 0 Stamford 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping 4 Rothwell Corinthians 1, ON Chenecks 1 Wellingborough 0, Sleaford 2 Oadby 0, Wisbech 11 Sileby 0, Yaxley 2 Cogenhoe 0.

Division One: Blackstones 1 Raunds 2, Huntingdon 5 Long Buckby 3, Lutterworth Town 1 Olney 3, Pinchbeck 3 Thrapston 0, Potton 4 Rushden & Higham 4.

Reserve Division: Bourne 0 ON Chenecks 5, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Yaxley 1.

FA INTER-LEAGUE CUP

Second round: Lincolnshire League 2 Staffordshire League 5 aet (at Skegness Town).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

President Premier Shield quarter-final: Whittlesey 0 Moulton Harrox 3.

League Shield quarter-final: Eunice Huntingdon 8 Peterborough NECI 0.

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 0 Netherton 12, Holbeach Res 1 Ketton 2, Peterborough ICA Sports 4 Leverington Sports 5, Peterborough Sports Res 2 Deeping Res 4, Stamford Lions 10 Warboys 0.

Division One: Crowland 2 Oundle 2, Kings Cliffe 1 Peterborough Polonia 1, Netherton Res 3 Oakham Res 3, Ramsey 4 Wittering 5.

Division Two: Eye 3 Parson Drove 2, Ketton Res 2 Stamford Lions Res 0, Spalding Town 4 Stilton 0, Whittlesey Res 3 Spalding Res 2.

Division Three: Feeder 1 Cardea 7, Leverington Sports Res 0 Farcet 6, Stamford Belvedere Res 2 Whaplode Drove 5, Uppingham Res 5 Thorpe Wood Rangers 2.

Division Four: Holbeach A 5 Huntingdon Rovers 2, Long Sutton Res 2 Parkside 0, Orton 1 FC Peterborough Res 4, Stamford Lions A 4 Ramsey Res 1, Tydd St Mary Res 0 Whittlesey B 6.

Division Five A: Glinton & Northborough Res 0 Premiair Res 2, Spalding A v Kings Cliffe Res abandoned.

Division Five B: Parson Drove Res 1 Sawtry Res 3, Hampton 2 Gunthorpe 2, Stanground Sports 10 FC Peterborough A 2.

PFA SENIOR CUP

Second round: Thorney 1 Long Sutton 2.

PFA CHALLENGE CUP

Quarter-finals: Bretton North End 1 Stamford Belvedere 1 (2-3 pens), FC Peterborough 7 Rippingale & Folkingham 3, Moulton Harrox Res 10 Langtoft Res 0.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Fulbeck 6 Wyberton 4, Ruskington 4 Benington 3.

Division One: Freiston 5 Woodhall Spa 1, Horncastle Res 7 Swineshead Res 0, JFC Boston 5 Pointon Res 2, Skegness United 1 Boston College 5.

Division Two: Boston Athletic 2 Boston International 3, Caythorpe 1 Wrangle 2, Coningsby Res 2 Colsterworth 1, FC Hammers 0 Railway Res 3, Wyberton A 2 Holbeach Bank 1.

Division Three: Benington 5 Skegness A 2, Boston College Res 2 Eagle 3, Fosdyke Res 4 Woodhall Spa Res 1, Leverton Res 2 Digby 4, Northgate 6 Old Doningtonians Res 3, Swineshead A 2 Spalding Harriers 2.

BB Insure Willoughby Cup first round: Old Leake 10 Fosdyke 2. Second round: Kirton Town 6 Park United 0, Mareham United 0 Railway Athletic 10, Old Doningtonians 1 Coningsby 6, Pointon 6 Swineshead Institute 1, Skegness Town Res 0 Leverton 3.