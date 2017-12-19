FOOTBALL: Happy Christmas for Spalding United’s youngsters

Have your say

Spalding United’s under-21 development team manager Lewis Thorogood is taking nothing for granted – despite claiming control of the south section.

The Tulips boosted their goal difference and moved seven points clear of Boston Town.

At the end of the season, the north and south winners will meet in a championship final.

Thorogood said: “We can’t take anything for granted, even though we are in a very strong position.

“We can enjoy the break over Christmas and New Year knowing we will still have an advantage if Boston win both games in hand.

“They are a good outfit but the message was all about being physical and fair in the early exchanges so we could set our stall out.

Matt Clarke celebrates in style

“We are delighted to keep our unbeaten run going and we’ve got another massive game coming up next.

“We have five games left so we need to prepare in the right way.

“We have put pressure on Boston to beat Grantham Town home and away.

“It was professional job well done and I was really pleased for Jonny Lockie who deserved to get a hat-trick.

“The only disappointment was how the tempo dropped in the second half.

“But it was great for the first-team players to step up as well. We used the system to get them involved and they helped the younger lads by talking throughout the game.

“All the under-21s are so keen to play and they take it personally if they are not starting games. They are impatient to get results.”

Archie Moyses has joined the under-21 squad, although he will continue to play for Sleaford Town’s first team.

Spalding have arranged a friendly at Long Eaton United on Friday, December 29.

The next league game will be away to Boston United on Tuesday, January 23.