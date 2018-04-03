FOOTBALL: Focus switches to final league game of season

Have your say

Spalding United will have another chance to be crowned champions on Thursday night.

The under-21s are back in action at the Sir Halley Stewart Field for the final league game of the season against Harrowby United.

Three points would send the Tulips into the grand final with the north section’s winners.

Manager Lewis Thorogood said: “We’ve got to win this game – it’s as simple as that.

“It’s our responsibility to get going again because the players were hurting after Tuesday’s defeat.

“We’ll regroup and see where it takes us.

“The first half against Boston United wasn’t good enough. We were sloppy.

“We changed our shape in the second half and looked a lot better.

“We had chances but fair play to Boston. They got the job done and managed the game well.

“They are the best team we’ve played this season by far. At 1-1, I would have been happy to take a point. Now we have to concentrate on Thursday’s game.”