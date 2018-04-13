FOOTBALL: Finalists looking to put on a show

Have your say

Carter’s Park will stage the Spalding Inter-Services Trophy final on Saturday (6.30pm kick-off).

Last season’s runners-up Long Sutton Athletic face Spalding Town.

Spalding Town

Magpies boss Omar Joof said: “It should be a good night for local football and we are really looking forward to it.

“The cup final is a bonus because we are pushing for promotion into the Premier Division.

“This is my first season in charge but most of the squad is the same.

“I’ve brought in new ideas and direction with a slightly different way of playing.

“The boys have taken it on board so I’m pleased.

“I’ve got a few friends in Spalding Town’s squad from my time at Holbeach United and we are not taking them lightly at all.

“We are in good form and we are heading in the right direction as a club.

“I played for Long Sutton when we got promoted so it would be nice to achieve that again as the manager.”

Spalding Town player-coach Tom Roberts admitted: “We are massive underdogs so we have nothing to lose.

“Long Sutton have got players who should be at a higher level.

“They have experience all over the pitch so we expect a tough game.

“We need to do ourselves justice but the preparation has been really good.

“Until last weekend, we were winning games against teams above us. Confidence is high.

“We have experience and ability in our squad as well.

“Hopefully the pitch is in good condition so we can put on a show for a good crowd on Saturday night.”