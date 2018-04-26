FOOTBALL: Congratulations to Young Dons

Have your say

Young Dons under-12s have won the Mid Lincs League title in their first season.

The club thank J Z Flowers Ltd, Fesa UK Ltd and Storm Events Ltd who between them have sponsored kits and jackets, equipment, goals and nets and raffle prizes throughout the season.

Anyone interested in playing for the club should call Angie on 07827 810271 or go to facebook.com/youngdonsfc/

Pictured, back from left – assistant manager Chris Scott, Harry Pell, Haval Gonera, Charlie Henson, Dylan Douglass, Rupert Dyson-Wood, George Auchterlonie, Harry Benton, manager Rob Henson; front – Darcey Mills, Jordan Scott, Elijah Jaques, Kieran Ison, Alfie Scotney, Levi Stephenson.