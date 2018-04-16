FOOTBALL: All the weekend results

Have your say

Your guide to all the games

FRIDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana 2 Wellingborough 2 (at Quorn).

KIRTON CUP

Fosdyke 3 Pointon 4 (at Graves Park).

SATURDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch 1 Stocksbridge Park Steels 0, Bedworth 2 Spalding 3, Chasetown 5 Belper 1, Frickley 2 Basford 2, Kidsgrove 3 Carlton 3, Leek 0 Gresley 1, Lincoln 2 Romulus 1, Market Drayton 3 Cleethorpes 2, Newcastle 2 Corby 4, Peterborough Sports 3 Sheffield 1, Stamford 1 Loughborough Dynamo 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 3 Sleaford 0, Daventry 1 Holbeach 2, Deeping 1 Harborough 1, Desborough 0 St Andrews 1, Eynesbury 0 Peterborough Northern Star 0, Kirby Muxloe 1 Boston 1, Wisbech 1 Newport Pagnell 3.

Division One: Bourne 3 Buckingham 2, Bugbrooke St Michaels 3 Oakham 0, Irchester 0 Lutterworth Athletic 0, Lutterworth Town 4 Harrowby 2, Olney 2 Blackstones 1, Pinchbeck 2 Potton 1, Raunds 3 Huntingdon 3, Thrapston 4 Melton 0.

Reserve Division: Harborough 1 Yaxley 5, Newport Pagnell 0 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Potton 3 ON Chenecks 7, Rothwell Corinthians 5 Peterborough Northern Star 2, Whitworth 5 Bourne 1.

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Brigg Development 3 Wyberton 12, Horncastle 9 Immingham 1, Skegness Town 2 Sleaford Sports 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 2 Leverington Sports 3, Netherton 4 Peterborough Sports Res 1, Peterborough ICA Sports 1 Whittlesey 2, Sawtry 0 Holbeach Res 3, Thorney 0 Moulton Harrox 1.

Division One: Moulton Harrox Res 3 Uppingham 0, Ramsey 2 Peterborough Polonia 1, Tydd St Mary 1 Crowland 0.

Division Two: Ketton Res 1 FC Parson Drove 6, Langtoft Res 1 Eye 7, Netherton A 0 Stilton 0, Parkway Eagles 3 FC Peterborough 6, Stamford Lions Res 0 Spalding Res 3, Whittlesey Res 6 Rippingale & Folkingham 2.

Division Three: Holbeach Bank 2 Cardea 9, Oundle Res 4 Leverington Sports Res 1, Riverside 1 Feeder 7, Stamford Belvedere Res 1 Brotherhood Sports 1, Thorpe Wood Rangers 2 Premiair 2, Whittlesey A 6 Farcet 0.

Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon 7 Long Sutton Res 0, Holbeach A2 Peterborough NECI 4, Orton Rangers 6 Huntingdon Rovers 1, Tydd St Mary Res 3 Stamford Lions A 4.

Division Five A: Spalding A 0 AFC Orton 6.

SPALDING INTER-SERVICES TROPHY

Final: Long Sutton 1 Spalding Town 3 (at Carter’s Park).

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Fishtoft 0 Coningsby 3, Skegness Town Res 1 Old Leake 2, Spilsby 2 Pointon 6, Swineshead 3 Benington 1.

Division One: Friskney 3 Boston College 3, Pointon Res 4 Freiston 1, Skegness United 4 JFC Boston 0, Swineshead Res 0 Kirton Town 11.

Division Two: Boston International 3 FC Wrangle 1, Caythorpe 6 Holbeach Bank 2, Coningsby Res 2 Fosdyke 3, Railway Res 0 Park 2.

Division Three: Benington Res 1 Spalding Harriers 2, Fosdyke Res 0 Eagle 9, Leverton Sheepgate Res 2 Woodhall Spa Res 11, Mareham 0 Skegness Town A 13.

BB Insure Willoughby Cup quarter-finals: Billinghay 0 Railway 8 (Railway away to Coningsby), Wyberton Res 1 Leverton Sheepgate 3 aet (Leverton Sheepgate away to Pointon).

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-9 Hereward Cup: Boston 2 Sporting 3, Deeping Clarets 7 Leverington Sports 1, FC Peterborough 0 Park Farm Pumas Red 3, Gunthorpe Harriers 3 Glinton & Northborough Blue 3, Whittlesey White 6 Werrington 1.

Under-9 League Cup: One Touch 4 Bourne Red 2, Peterborough Polonia 3 Parkside 1, Spalding 3 Stanground Sports 2, Thurlby Tigers 0 Deeping Blues 8, Yaxley 5 Whittlesey Red 1, Feeder Blue 8 March Town Athletic Yellows 0 (aet), Holbeach Yellow 3 Hampton Royal 1, Peterborough Northern Star 6 Crowland 0, Pinchbeck Red 6 Glinton & Northborough Amber 0.

Under-12 Division Two: Boston Black 2 Stamford Young Daniels Yellows 0.

SUNDAY

SPALDING LEAGUE

Pinchbeck 4 Cowbit Athletic Bulls 4.

Knockout Cup final: Aintree 1 Holbeach 6 (at Sir Halley Stewart Field).

DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN LEAGUE

Division One: Shouldham 4 The Woodman’s Cottage 2.

League Cup semi-final: Chilvers 2 CSKA Emneth 1 (Chilvers to play England’s Hope).

PFA UNDER-13 CUP

Quarter-final: Glinton & Northborough Amber 2 Feeder 4.

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT JUNIOR ALLIANCE

Under-12 Division One: Boston Amber 1 March Soccer School Blue 6, Stanground Sports 0 Stamford Young Daniels Red 7, Spalding Blue 2 Oundle 3.

Under-12 Division Two: ICA Sports Napoli 4 Glinton & Northborough Black 0, Werrington 2 Pinchbeck 4, Whittlesey Blue 5 Hampton Blue 1, Yaxley 3 Stamford Young Daniels Yellows 3.

Under-12 Division Three: Netherton Ravens 1 Bourne Claret 3, Glinton & Northborough Amber 3 Blackstones 0.

Under-12 Division Four: FC Peterborough 3 Park Farm Pumas Black 0, Parkside 1 March Town Athletic 6.

Under-13 Division One: Boston 0 Yaxley 4.

Under-13 Division Two: Leverington Sports 0 Glinton & Northborough Black 7, Wisbech St Mary 0 March Town Athletic 5, March Soccer School 1 Orton Rangers 3, Peterborough Northern Star 6 Whittlesey Reds 7, Thurlby Tigers 1 Stamford Young Daniels 3.

Under-13 Division Three: Bourne Claret 3 Park Farm Pumas Blue 5.

Under-13 Division Four: Hungate Rovers 8 Long Sutton 2.

Under-13 Hereward Cup semi-final: Stanground Sports 1 Oundle 3 (Oundle to play Hungate Rovers).

Under-13 League Cup semi-final: Spalding Blue 1 Deeping Blues 8 (Deeping Blues to play Park Farm Pumas Red).

Under-14 Division One: Leverington Sports 0 Crowland 9.

Under-14 Division Two: Glinton & Northborough Amber 0 Werrington 3, Stanground Sports 3 March Soccer School 3, Wisbech St Mary 1 Netherton Hawks 4.

Under-14 Division Three: Rippingale & Folkingham 0 JFC Boston 11.

Under-14 Hereward Cup semi-final: Malborne Rangers 5 Oundle 2.

Under-14 League Cup semi-finals: Holbeach 2 Whittlesey Blue 4, Stamford Young Daniels 1 Netherton 3.

CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE

Under-15 Division One: Park Farm Pumas Blue 1 Oundle 2, Spalding Blue 0 Holbeach Yellow 2, Werrington Blue 0 Peterborough Sports 5.

Under-15 Division Two: Park Farm Pumas Black 1 Bourne Red 3, Thurlby Tigers 12 Stanground Sports 1, Deeping Claret 2 Wisbech Town Acorns 3, Stamford Red 3 Baston 3.

Under-15 Division Three: Spalding White 1 Tydd St Mary 5, Stamford White 1 Netherton Hawks 7, March Park Rangers 4 Holbeach Black 3, Stamford Yellow 8 Park Farm Pumas Red 0.

Under-16 Division One: Leverington Sports 1 Gunthorpe Harriers Navy 0, Peterborough Northern Star 2 Stamford 2.

Under-16 Division Two: Werrington 3 Glinton & Northborough Blue 2.

Under-16 Division Three: Crowland 3 Hungate Green 1, March Park Rangers 2 Hampton 5, Thorney 2 Pinchbeck 2.

Under-18 Division One: Deeping Blue 2 Yaxley Lynx 2, March Soccer School Blue 2 Stamford 0.

Under-18 Division Two: Glinton & Northborough Blue 0 Peterborough Northern Star 6, Hempsted 2 Deeping Claret 0, Peterborough ICA Sports 3 Spalding 0, Thorpe Wood Rangers 3 Oundle 0.

Under-18 Division Three: Netherton 2 Bourne Blue 4, Boston 1 Glinton & Northborough Black 1.