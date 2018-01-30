FOOTBALL: Academy talent ready for first Tulip Trophy

Spalding United are hosting the inaugural Tulip Trophy in May.

The six-a-side event will feature academy and elite development sides from the Premier League, Football League and National League.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend each day for matches at under-7 to 12 level. Two-thirds of entries are already filled.

The event on May 5 and 6 is organised by Spalding’s under-21 development team manager Lewis Thorogood who previously ran Boston United’s Pilgrim Cup.

He said: “It gives me great pleasure to host this event as part of Spalding United.

“Following my creation and successful hosting of the ever popular Pilgrim Cup event, I aim to bring the same high standard of quality youth academy football to be showcased here in Spalding as well as raising funds and the profile of the Tulips, a developing and progressive club with big plans and indeed to promote the town of Spalding as a whole!

“The board, volunteers and first-team manager have been fully supportive of this event and it’s seen as a great event to close the 2017-18 season for Spalding United.

“I am also lucky to be joined by existing and former colleagues who ran the Pilgrim Cup with me over the years so be assured this will be a great weekend and one I hope the whole town and supporters of Spalding United can get behind and indeed come out to support to see the future talent of English academy football. We will announce a full list of clubs attending very soon!”

The Tulip Trophy is being held on May 5 and 6. For full details or sponsorship, email lewisthorogood@spaldingunited.net