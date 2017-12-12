Knights’ winning run at an end

Have your say

Pinchbeck Utd 1 Huntingdon Town 1

Pinchbeck United’s nine-game winning run was halted by a determined Huntingdon Town side at Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field on Saturday.

Skipper Nick Bishop put The Knights in front when he headed home Tyler Wright’s free kick, but on his return to Pinchbeck, Huntingdon’s Corey Kingston pulled his side level before the break.

Having been relegated from the premier division last season, and with former Knights Kingston and Herbie Panting in the Huntingdon Town squad, Ian Dunn’s men knew they would be up against tough opponents.

And so it proved. Pinchbeck couldn’t find the net in the second half and were frustrated to end their winning run on home turf.

Manager Ian Dunn said: “We were disappointed to come away with a goalless draw from Huntingdon on the opening weekend. Their squad has changed since then.

“We have a great dressing room with togetherness in this group of players.

“They are really up for this title fight and they will make sure they don’t slip up.

“On the management side, it makes life a little easier when the players are backing each other like that.”

Next Saturday, the Knights travel to Bugbrooke St Michael’s, currently in 16th place, just above the relegation zone.

They drew 2-2 with Thrapston Town on Friday night.

The Northamptonshire side have lost 10 games this season, but have a goal difference of -11, indicating they have lost out by the slimmest of margins on numerous occasions.