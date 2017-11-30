FOOTBALL: Time for Tulips to turn the corner

Spalding United boss Chris Rawlinson is hoping his team’s luck will turn when they face second-placed Alvechurch at Sir Halley Stewart Field on Saturday.

With a run of five 2-1 defeats behind them in a traumatic month for the club, Rawlinson wants the promising form shown in last Saturday’s defeat at Belper to continue.

“In the second half , we had some really positive action and should have got the win

“We had good energy levels, which bodes well. We are up for the future and have to get back to being hard to beat at home.

“It’s a very tight league and the bottom club could beat the top and vice versa.”

Centre-half Neal Spafford may be involved for the first time having recovered from the torn calf muscle suffered towards the end of Spalding’s win at Romulus in the Evo-Stik South last month.

Alvechurch have had a mixed week, failing to score for the first time this season, while drawing 0-0 at home to Newcastle Town last Saturday and then going out of the Integro League Cup 4-2 on penalties at Stafford Rangers after netting a second half equaliser to draw 1-1 at full-time.

• The U21 development squad is playing at Grantham tonight (Thursday) – after their Tuesday night home match against the fellow Lincs club was postponed.

Manager Lewis Thorogood has a full-strength squad available, including Alex Smith, Matt Clarke, Scott Floyd, Marcel Chipamaunga, Lewis Millington and Jordan Neil, who have all gained first-team experience.

They are likely to be joined by Jonny Lockie and Jack Fixter.