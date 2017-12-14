FOOTBALL: Tigers looking to bounce straight back

Holbeach United will be hoping to re-start their recent goal fest after Saturday’s home draw against Rothwell Corinthians.

Fortunately, most of the other results worked in the Tigers’ favour, as several of their close rivals also had off-days.

Holbeach remain eight points behind league leaders Newport Pagnell Town, who drew 2-2 at home with Deeping Rangers. The Tigers also have two games in hand on the frontrunners.

Certain to be missing is Charley Sanders, sent off last weekend for stamping on an opponent and banned for four games after his return for just two -and-a-half games from an extended 56-day suspension for abusive and threatening behaviour to a referee.

Matt Warfield is out for two to four weeks, but Stacy Cartwright and Joe Braithwaite are both back in the squad.

“ We were our own worst enemies on Saturday and I expect us to respond against Kirby Muxloe,” said Holbeach manager Seb Hayes.

“But on a bad day, we still took a point and didn’t lose, which is important.

“We’re not going to dwell on this one result. The players responded well last time we had a problem – they always do – and it will be the same at the weekend.”

Kirby had a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Peterborough Northern Star last weekend.