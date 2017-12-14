FOOTBALL: Steel needed by the Tulips

Spalding United go into Saturday’s game against Stocksbridge Park Steels knowing their luck has to change sometime soon.

After a run of seven defeats, which started with the defeat at Chasetown in FA Trophy on October 28, confidence has suffered, but manager Chris Rawlinson is mostly happy with the way his team are playing – they have just not had the rub of the green... and that will hopefully change soon.

The Tulips are at home against Stocksbridge Park Steels in the Evo-Stik South at Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field on Saturday afternoon, kick-off 3pm.

On the opening day of the season, Spalding won 2-0 in Yorkshire, thanks to goals by Jenk Acar and Gary King – plus Michael Duggan’s second-half penalty save.

At the end of last term, the Tulips beat Park Steels 3-2 after extra-time in the play-off semi-final at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Matt Varley (penalty) and Lee Beeson put Spalding in front, but youngster Jonny Lockie got a dramatic winner in extra time.

But fortunes have changed since those heady days in the Spring and Steels are high-flying once again and United are mid-table after a traumatic few weeks at the club, with several departures and budget cuts necessary to keep the club running.

“They’re a good side with good players,” said Rawlinson, of Stockbridge Park.

“They’re pushing to get promoted again and we have tough games coming up before Christmas.

“But football has a wonderful way of turning around – with the players we have still got, there is no way in the world we should be contemplating getting relegated.”

Rawlinson was hoping to give some of his squad a run-out on Tuesday night, but the mixed 1st team/under-21 friendly against Sleaford Town was postponed because of the bad weather, after being given the nod earlier that day.

The Tulips boss has a full squad to select from, with all players fully fit.