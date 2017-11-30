FOOTBALL: Holbeach players prove themselves to boss

Holbeach United travel to Wellingborough Whitworth on Saturday on the back of two 3-0 wins.

Having defeated Daventry Town 3-0 at home on Saturday, they then took on Harrowby United in the KO Cup on Tuesday night and repeated the scoreline.

After manager Seb Hayes’ demand for more commitment following the Tigers’ defeat to Boston, saying his players were ‘not desperate enough’ and that they ‘didn’t want it enough’, the team have reacted by stepping up their act and responded to the boss’s threat.

Three goals in the last half-hour at Harrowby United sealed theTigers’ place in the Knockout Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

In a scrappy game on a poor pitch, the Tigers came away with a win and a place in the league cup semi-finals.

Spencer Tinkler, Lewis Leckie and a rare goal from Dan Dougill earned the semi-final tie against Yaxley.

Assistant manager Tim Cole said how pleased the management team is that the players have stepped up.

“Seb (Hayes) knows that they can do it and it was just a case of getting it over the line.

“We played well against a strong, attacking Daventry team and got the early goal, then again on Tuesday night. It was really pleasing to see that.

“Seb got the response he wanted – they did really well and we were pleased with the lads.”

Mitch Griffiths, who was on the bench on Tuesday night after suffering a knock on Saturday, should be fit for the visit to Whitworth and the team has been boosted by the return of Charley Sanders from his 56-day suspension.

Tigers then make the short trip to Bourne Town in the semi-final of the Lincs Senior Trophy on Wednesday night.